9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 18, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu’s decision to donate 9,000 bicycles to village headmen is not Political

By Chief Editor
44 views
6
Headlines President Lungu’s decision to donate 9,000 bicycles to village...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Luangeni Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Zulu has described as historical President Edgar Lungu’s decision to empower village headmen in the Eastern Province with 9,000 bicycles.

Mr. Zulu said the bicycles which the President has donated to Eastern Province will address the mobility challenges that the village heads have been facing in a long time.

He said what the President has done to consider giving bicycles to village heads is the first of its kind in the history of the country.

He explained that President Lungu’s gesture is not aimed at getting any political gain but is purely a response to the request of village heads who asked him to assist them with means of mobility.

Mr. Zulu has since urged people to stop politicising the President’s gesture of giving bicycles to village heads.

“You asked the President when he visited the province last year, and today, he has responded to your request. So I am shocked that some people are saying the President has donated to the headmen because this is an election year,” he said.

He further pointed out that instead of people criticising the gesture, the President should be commended because what he has done is happening for the first time in the history of Zambia.

“We have had a number of Presidents as a country but no one has ever done what President Lungu has done, so we should all be grateful,” he added.

ZANIS reports that the Luangeni MP was speaking when he handed over bicycles to some headmen at Feni village.

The lawmaker has meanwhile cautioned the people in Luangeni to be on the lookout for aspiring candidates who will be peddling lies as they go in the constituency to market themselves.

“Zambia is a democratic state so you will be seeing people coming to market themselves but you should be on the lookout and avoid voting for those without a heart for the people, the kind that will just come here to lie to you,” he advised.

Mr. Zulu said aspiring candidates who will base their campaigns on lies will continue lying to the people if they were to be voted into office.

Meanwhile, a representative of about 150 headmen who gathered to receive their bicycles at Feni thanked the President for the gesture.

Headman Maulao said the headmen will now be able to carry out their duties without many difficulties.

Previous articleNkana Leave For Morocco
Next articleSuperstitious Chavuma residents turn away Covid-19 health teams

6 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 2

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema cannot be trusted with State Power-Ntewewe

The Young African Leaders Initiative YALI president Andrew Ntewewe says the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema cannot be trusted with...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ministry of Health didn’t misappropriate K6.39 Billion Covid-19 funds-Chanda

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has dispelled allegations that his ministry misappropriated over K6.3 billion Covid-19 funds which was pledged by cooperating partners. Dr. Chanda...
Read more

Bank of Zambia increases Monetary policy rate to curb run away inflation

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
The Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has increased the monetary policy rate from 8 percent to 8.5 percent in order to strike a balance between...
Read more

UPND Government will not be vindictive-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 35
United Party for National Development(UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has assured Zambians that his government will not be vindictive, instead, but will take care of...
Read more

UPND Unveils the Newly Elected Management Committee with William Banda Raking Highly in the Party

Headlines Chief Editor - 50
The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has finally unveiled its newly elected National Management Committee (NMC) members. According to the UPND media team,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.