Luangeni Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Zulu has described as historical President Edgar Lungu’s decision to empower village headmen in the Eastern Province with 9,000 bicycles.

Mr. Zulu said the bicycles which the President has donated to Eastern Province will address the mobility challenges that the village heads have been facing in a long time.

He said what the President has done to consider giving bicycles to village heads is the first of its kind in the history of the country.

He explained that President Lungu’s gesture is not aimed at getting any political gain but is purely a response to the request of village heads who asked him to assist them with means of mobility.

Mr. Zulu has since urged people to stop politicising the President’s gesture of giving bicycles to village heads.

“You asked the President when he visited the province last year, and today, he has responded to your request. So I am shocked that some people are saying the President has donated to the headmen because this is an election year,” he said.

He further pointed out that instead of people criticising the gesture, the President should be commended because what he has done is happening for the first time in the history of Zambia.

“We have had a number of Presidents as a country but no one has ever done what President Lungu has done, so we should all be grateful,” he added.

ZANIS reports that the Luangeni MP was speaking when he handed over bicycles to some headmen at Feni village.

The lawmaker has meanwhile cautioned the people in Luangeni to be on the lookout for aspiring candidates who will be peddling lies as they go in the constituency to market themselves.

“Zambia is a democratic state so you will be seeing people coming to market themselves but you should be on the lookout and avoid voting for those without a heart for the people, the kind that will just come here to lie to you,” he advised.

Mr. Zulu said aspiring candidates who will base their campaigns on lies will continue lying to the people if they were to be voted into office.

Meanwhile, a representative of about 150 headmen who gathered to receive their bicycles at Feni thanked the President for the gesture.

Headman Maulao said the headmen will now be able to carry out their duties without many difficulties.