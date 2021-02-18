North-western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu has appealed to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to consider prioritising the interests of the ex-miners, as they allocate the 500 plots in Kalumbila district.

Mr Mubukwanu said giving priority to the interest of the ex-miners will seek to address some of the challenges they have been encountering, which includes yearning for land, having settled in the province for a very long time.

ZANIS reports that the Minister was speaking when a team from the Ministry of Lands, who are in the province to allocate 500 plots to ex-miners in Kalumbila district, called on him.

“I am earnestly appealing to you to do all due diligence as you allocate these plots avoid creating conflicts with people who have settled in those areas”, Mr Mubukwanu said.

He also appealed to the ex-miners in the province to check their membership and avoid getting land for speculation purposes, but instead for production and support towards enhancing their livelihood.

Meanwhile, team leader, Principal Land Surveyor, Boniface Kayuni said government has released funds for the exercise of demarcating 500 plots to ex-miners in the country.

“Here in North-western province we are doing it at Meheba resettlement in Kalumbila district and we are expected to finish the works in one month time,” Mr Kayuni said

