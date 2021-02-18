9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 18, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Prioritise interest of ex-miners, Ministry of Lands implored

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
General News Prioritise interest of ex-miners, Ministry of Lands implored
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

North-western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu has appealed to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to consider prioritising the interests of the ex-miners, as they allocate the 500 plots in Kalumbila district.

Mr Mubukwanu said giving priority to the interest of the ex-miners will seek to address some of the challenges they have been encountering, which includes yearning for land, having settled in the province for a very long time.

ZANIS reports that the Minister was speaking when a team from the Ministry of Lands, who are in the province to allocate 500 plots to ex-miners in Kalumbila district, called on him.

“I am earnestly appealing to you to do all due diligence as you allocate these plots avoid creating conflicts with people who have settled in those areas”, Mr Mubukwanu said.

He also appealed to the ex-miners in the province to check their membership and avoid getting land for speculation purposes, but instead for production and support towards enhancing their livelihood.

Meanwhile, team leader, Principal Land Surveyor, Boniface Kayuni said government has released funds for the exercise of demarcating 500 plots to ex-miners in the country.

“Here in North-western province we are doing it at Meheba resettlement in Kalumbila district and we are expected to finish the works in one month time,” Mr Kayuni said

He said the demarcating of land is expected to be done within a period of one month.

Previous articleCTPD welcomes rise in monetary policy rate to tame inflation
Next articleMucheleka and three others walk free as State enters nolle

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Mucheleka and three others walk free as State enters nolle

The state has entered a nolle prosequi in the case in which Patrick Mucheleka and three others stand charged...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mucheleka and three others walk free as State enters nolle

General News Chief Editor - 1
The state has entered a nolle prosequi in the case in which Patrick Mucheleka and three others stand charged with malicious damage to public...
Read more

Government receives grant from Japan for Luangwa bridge upgrade

General News Chief Editor - 0
Government has received a grant from Japan for the redevelopment of the Luangwa bridge. Luangwa bridge is a key piece of infrastructure required to...
Read more

Government signs MOU with African Parks

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Zambian government and African Parks have signed a Memorandum of Understanding which will see the implementation of a Priority Support Plan for the...
Read more

Ndola clergyman implores Zambians to pray ahead of polls

General News Chief Editor - 9
A Ndola based clergyman has urged Zambians to pray for the country as the nation heads towards this year’s general elections. In an interview with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.