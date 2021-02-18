9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 18, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema cannot be trusted with State Power-Ntewewe

By Chief Editor
44 views
6
Feature Politics UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema cannot be trusted with State Power-Ntewewe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Young African Leaders Initiative YALI president Andrew Ntewewe says the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema cannot be trusted with State Power.

Speaking when he featured on Pan African’s ‘People’s Debate’ programme, Mr. Ntewewe reiterated his earlier statement that the UPND convention was a sham as it exposed Mr.Hichilema’s dictatorial and undemocratic tendencies.

He said the UPND convention was used to rubber stamp changes to their party constitution in order to declare Mr.Hichilema as a life president of the opposition party.

“The convention was a sham and a disgrace to democracy because it does not meet the benchmark of a democratic convention. UPND delegates were duped into thinking that they were also going to be given an opportunity to elect the party president and vice president,” Mr.Ntewewe said.

And Mr.Ntewewe said Mr.Hichilema should not convince himself that he has already won the August 12, elections even before the votes are cast,as this is a recipe for anarchy.
He said the decision of who becomes Republican President after the August polls lies in the hands of the Zambia people.

Meanwhile, Mr.Ntewewe said President Lungu’s assurance of peace and order ahead of the elections is commendable and should be taken seriously by the enforcement agencies.

“Zambians should remain peaceful even as we approach the elections.Law enforcement agencies should ensure that perpetrators of violence are dealt with accordingly,” Mr. Ntewewe said.

Previous articleNHIMA card holders complain of delays in accessing medical care
Next articlePress freedom is indeed a muddy and sometimes bloody business

6 COMMENTS

  3. You are contradicting yourself. In one breath you say he cannot be trusted with power, on the other that decision on who will be president lies with the Zambian people. So who are you to start making choices for the people?

  5. Why Zambian politics is always aboutHH and the party in power?
    Why cannot media talk about other parties and their leaders? When will this elitist mindset come to an end 8n Zamia and Africa?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

Press freedom is indeed a muddy and sometimes bloody business

By Fred M'membe The President of our Republic says he is "a firm believer of press freedom" BUT... Everybody in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Political violence is retrogressive and retards development- Livingstone Mayor

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
Livingstone Mayor Eugine Mapuwo has condemned political violence saying it retards development. Mr. Mapuwo said other than retarding development, political violence also discourages women...
Read more

MMD to have Convention on 20th March

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
The Opposition Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) will have it's long awaited Convention on the 20th of March 2021. MMD National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika...
Read more

Roan MP assures NDC Members that Kambwili is not going back to PF

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
The Roan Member of parliament Honourable Joseph Chishala had a tough time last week in defending the party and the President when Roan...
Read more

All is set for UPND elective General Assembly

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 23
The United Party for National Development (UPND) says all preparations for holding a successful elective General Assembly today are in place. Making the announcement at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.