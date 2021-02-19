9.5 C
I’ll not tolerate inefficiency in the construction of the Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road and Luapula bridge-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu says he will not tolerate inefficiency in the construction of the Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road and Luapula bridge once works commence.

President Lungu said the Kasomeno-Mwenda road project is a very important venture which will greatly benefit both Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) when it is completed.

The Head of State said this in Lusaka yesterday when a government delegation from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) paid a courtesy call on him at State House.

President Lungu has since directed the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development to ensure that there is effective coordination between the two countries during the construction of the road.

He urged the delegation from the DRC to be at liberty to inform him through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of any challenges they may experience during the process.

The President stated that he would like to see the implementation of road project as soon as possible.

Speaking at the same event, DRC Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Public Works Willy Ngoopos said the road will contribute to economic growth of the two countries.

Mr. Ngoopos further said the road will increase trade and improve the livelihood of people from the two countries.

And in an interview with ZANIS, Zambia’s Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale disclosed that the total cost of the road project amounts to about US$600 million.

Mr. Mwale said the road project is under a public-private partnership and will be implemented by the two governments.

He explained that the project is being financed by a private investor and will create employment and see an increase in trade between the two countries.

He said in the next one month, there will be a ground breaking ceremony by the Presidents of Zambia and DRC to commence the construction of the road.

And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa said the road project will boost trade and open up economic zones for both Zambia and the DRC markets.

He said the road will open up new opportunities for the local people and will contribute to economic growth for the province as well as the entire country.

