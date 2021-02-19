By Rev. Kapya Kaoma

We are in 2021! It only means one thing–Vote! Vote! Vote! Politicians are out to tell the truth. When the PF sings “Lungu is Zambia’s Saviour, UPND shouts, “Bally will fix it. How? Just believe it mambala iwe! Thanks be to God; we are in Lent; we all have time to ask for forgiveness for our lies.

I don’t want to pretend. I have never had confidence in the PF administration going back to the now celebrated Sata regime. The Sata Kaponya syndrome gave us Lungu and his cronies; the man who is much crafter than his appearance suggests. I won’t be surprised if he wins the forthcoming election.

UPND wasted too much time in courts trying to overturn Lungu’s victory, and then his eligibility to contest the 2021 election; I called them fallacies, and it turns out Lungu is the Patriotic Front flag bearer in the forthcoming election. The only way to stop him is to find a challenger during the PF Convention.

Is it possible? On paper? Yes. Practically? No. Today PF is Lungu and Lungu is PF! If you want to challenge the PF presidency, you can do it as long as you don’t campaign against his omnipotent, omniscient, omnipresent, corruptor in Chief, and Zambia’s liberator Dr. Edgar C. Lungu SC! If you don’t, stay away from the PF Convention–you don’t mean good for PF democracy. If you insist, your neck will be dating the PF rope. So what is the alternative?

UPND is the only democratic party in Zambia. Who can doubt it’s democratic credentials following the just ended National Convention? Congratulations to the “newly elected” UPND leadership of the most uniting, capitalist, rescuer, and beneficiary of, and high-end liquidator, President and Bally will fix it, Hakainde Hichilema. Did “new” change its meaning? Only to UPND cadres! Taking my old suit to dry cleaners does not make it new; unless you are a “Bally will fix it” worshipper.

HH and Lungu hold many things in common. Both are humble dictators; who can miss the humility of Bally and Lungu. Just look at their innocent and inviting faces. The only difference is that Lungu is the National President, while Bally is UPND president. Both operate on the same premise; “if you love me, keep my position untouched.” If you don’t, ask Kambwili; ask GBM; ask Sampa; ask Banda–the list is endless!

They also believe in self-serving or personal protecting democracy. Your vote only matters if you vote for me as party president. Dance “Bally will fix it,” you are in! Refuse to dance Bally, you are out! Dance dununa reverse, you are in; refuse to dance dununa, you are out! It is democracy the UPND and PF way.

The Kaunda or Museveni syndrome is at play here — we must respect the people’s choice as long as the Party Presidency is unchallenged.

Dress it the way you want, but the truth is, HH is UPND president umuyayaya, until he rules Zambia! If he doesn’t win, only the grave would bar him from being elected as the New Leader of UPND over and over again! And so is Lungu.

Since Party Constitutions are worth less than toilet papers, the only term limit respected is enshrined in the National Constitution.

During the Convention, people are not voting for the Party Presidency–this is already predetermined as was the case during the UNIP regime when Kaunda competed with a frog. On paper, Kaunda opened the presidency to anyone as long as nobody, but a frog contested against him. Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe attempted to replace the frog; his end, historians know. The same thing would happen to those who want to take the UPND Presidency or PF Presidency from HH and Lungu respectively.

Democracy dies when we legitimize undemocratic tendencies in political parties. We need to confront the fact that Zambian political parties are personal ituntemba–the big man syndrome holds strong. Please come clean! Contest against frogs! Don’t insult our intelligence!