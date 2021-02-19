9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 19, 2021
General News
Police in Kafulafuta unearth mealie meal smuggling scam

By Chief Editor
Police in Kafulafuta in the Copperbelt province have unearthed a scam where smugglers are concealing bags of mealie meal in empty 90 kg cement sacks for easy smuggling into the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner, Elias Chushi has confirmed to ZANIS that one truck laden with cement was found with 50 bags of 90 kilogrammes each.

The 90 kg sacks were each containing five by 25 kg bags of mealie meal.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chushi said three trucks were impounded this morning around 05:00 hours.

He said each truck was laden with cement but one truck also had concealed mealie meal destined for the DRC.

Mr. Chushi said after checking thoroughly, it was discovered that 285 by 25 kilogramme bags of mealie meal were concealed in 90 kg branded cement sacks.

He said upon being interrogated, the drivers revealed that the trucks were destined for the DRC.

He said the matter is pending investigations.

Mr. Chushi said police in Masaiti have since detained a woman, who is the owner of the mealie meal in question.

He said police in province are working round the clock to curb smuggling especially that this is the time when the scourge is rife.

The Copperbelt Police Commissioner has since commended his officers at the borders for being vigilant and ensuring that the mealie meal does not get out of the country illegally.

Mr. Chushi was accompanied to the scene by Ndola District Police Commanding Officer, Emmanuel Bwalya.

