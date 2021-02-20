Photo Gallery Updated: February 20, 2021 Commissioning of ultra-modern teaching, learning complex at UNZA in Pictures By Chief Editor February 20, 2021 44 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery Commissioning of ultra-modern teaching, learning complex at UNZA in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com President Edgar Lungu and UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof Luke Mumba during the commissioning of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS NEW TEACHING LEARNING COMPLEX – The new state of the art teaching and learning complex which President Edgar Lungu has commissioned at the University of Zambia (UNZA).Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS NEW TEACHING LEARNING COMPLEX – The new state of the art teaching and learning complex which President Edgar Lungu has commissioned at the University of Zambia (UNZA).Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu and UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof Luke Mumba during the commissioning of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu unveils the plaque during the commissioning of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS President Edgar Lungu cuts the Ribbon to officially commission the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre building at UNZA today. Looking on (right) is UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof Luke Mumba. President Edgar Lungu having a feel of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre during the commissioning of the state of the art building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

UNZA Vice Chancellor Luke Mumba 