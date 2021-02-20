9.5 C
Photo Gallery
Commissioning of ultra-modern teaching, learning complex at UNZA in Pictures

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu and UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof Luke Mumba during the commissioning of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
NEW TEACHING LEARNING COMPLEX - The new state of the art teaching and learning complex which President Edgar Lungu has commissioned at the University of Zambia (UNZA).Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
NEW TEACHING LEARNING COMPLEX - The new state of the art teaching and learning complex which President Edgar Lungu has commissioned at the University of Zambia (UNZA).Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu and UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof Luke Mumba during the commissioning of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu unveils the plaque during the commissioning of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu cuts the Ribbon to officially commission the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre building at UNZA today. Looking on (right) is UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof Luke Mumba. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu and UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof Luke Mumba during the commissioning of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu having a feel of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre during the commissioning of the state of the art building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu having a feel of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre during the commissioning of the state of the art building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu having a feel of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre during the commissioning of the state of the art building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu having a feel of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre during the commissioning of the state of the art building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu having a feel of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre during the commissioning of the state of the art building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu having a feel of the new teaching and learning complex lecture theatre during the commissioning of the state of the art building at UNZA today.Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
NEW TEACHING LEARNING COMPLEX - The new state of the art teaching and learning complex which President Edgar Lungu has commissioned at the University of Zambia (UNZA).Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
UNZA Vice Chancellor Luke Mumba
