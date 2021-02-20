Zanaco on Saturday returned to the top of the FAZ Super Division log following an emphatic 3-1 away win over struggling promoted side Indeni at Indeni Sports Complex in Ndola.

The Bankers victory also saw them secure their straight league win and have gone a point clear of second placed Zesco United who briefly replaced them at the top last Wednesday after a 2-1 home win over Power Dynamos.

Zanaco took a 3-0 lead well into the last twenty minutes of the match after Roger Kola fired a brace in the 30th and 61st minutes before Abraham Siankombo added the last goal in the 68th minute.

Tranquilin Mwepu scored Indeni’s consolation goal in the 71st minute as the Ndola side.

Indeni sit on the relegation trap door at number 15 and are now winless in ten games in which they have suffered four losses since defeating Nkana 2-0 at home on December 9.

In Kabwe, Prison Leopards jumped from sixth to third following a 1-0 home win over bottom of the log and winless Kitwe United.

David Obashi’s 33rd minute goal lifted Prison on 29 points from eighteen games.

But fifth placed Lusaka Dynamos, who have 27 points, can displace them this Sunday with a home win over Buildcon.

Meanwhile, Fourth placed Forest Rangers, on 28 points, and Zesco are off this weekend because opponents Nkana and Napsa Stars respectively have CAF Confederation Cup engagements this Sunday.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 18 RESULTS AND FIXTURES

20/02/2021

Prison Leopards 1-Kitwe United 0

Indeni 1-Zanaco 3

Green Eagles 2-Kabwe Warriors 2

Nkwazi 0-Lumwana Radiants 0

Red Arrows 3-Green Buffaloes 0

21/02/2021

13h00: Young Green Eagles-Power Dynamos

15h00: Lusaka Dynamos-Buildcon

POSTPONED:

Zesco United-Napsa Stars

Nkana-Forest Rangers