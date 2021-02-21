9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 21, 2021
Nkana Complete Zambia One-Two in CAF Confed Cup Group Stage

Nkana have joined Napsa Stars in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage after securing their spot away in Morocco late on Sunday evening in Casablanca.

Nkana lost 2-1 to Tihad Casablanca but qualify 3-2 on aggregate following a 2-0 first leg win in Kitwe on February 14.

Mahmoud Bentayg and Captain Aymane Dairani put Tihad in the lead in the 4th and 38th minutes respectively to see Tihad take a 2-0 halftime lead.

But striker Simon Mulenga cut the lead with a 57th minute goal to ensure Nkana went through into Monday’s group stage draws in Cairo ahead of the March 10 league phase kickoff.

However, Nkana will be without defender Richard Ocran who received his second yellow on the day in stoppage time leaving Nkana down to ten men.

