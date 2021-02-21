The Zambia Police Service in Rufunsa district have detained some suspects for unlawful possession of firearms, prohibited articles and suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said police intercepted and apprehended Bright Machona aged 39 of Mabvuto close in parklands Kitwe who was driving a Toyota corolla, registration number ABE 1000 which appeared to have a folded number plate.

Ms Katonga said the suspect was apprehended on Friday 18, 2021 around 05:00 hours near fresh air area in Rufunsa.

“when we searched, the suspect was found with a shotgun, an air gun, two Kenwood radios, two Motorola radios of which one is mounted on the same vehicle, a blue police coat, one black police helmet, one police bullet vest, a teargas canister and a green military vest,” she said.

She said it was discovered that the engine number on the vehicle he was driving did not match with particulars on the motor vehicle documents.

Ms Kaongo said that the suspect is further reported to have failed to produce documents pertaining to the firearms, motor vehicle and an Identity Card to substantiate his claims that he is a police reserve and that he runs a security company.

In another development Police in Mafinga District of Muchinga Province, are looking for three suspects identified as Jailos Kafunda, James Mutambo and one other unknown person in connection with the murder of Feckson Mutambo aged 59 of Kakusa Village who is also village headman Kakusa.

Ms Katongo alleged that the murder occurred on February 19, 2021 around 18:00 hours in Kakusa Village, Chief Chifungwe of Mafinga District.

“According to the wife of the victim, Feedless Nangogo aged 46, her husband was hacked to death by his two Young brothers Jailos Kafunda, and James Mutambo and one unknown person all of Kakusa village and he sustained three deep cuts in the head as an axe is alleged to have been used in the act,” She said.

Ms Katongo further said on February 19, 2021 around 18:00 hours, the victim was home with his wife Feedless Nangogo who was preparing a meal while their Son Maybin Mutambo aged 22 was in the house.

She said the wife narrated that when she went in the house to get mealie meal leaving the now victim alone and later the victim’s suspects begun beating him then hacked him in the head using an axe.

Ms Katonga said the wife and son who went to his rescue were overpowered and in the process the wife was assaulted and sustained a swollen left hand and the suspects later fled and left the victim in a pool of blood in unconscious state.

She said the victim died on the way to the local clinic and arrangements are being made to transport body to Isoka District Hospital for postmortem.

Ms Katongo said the reason behind the murder is that the victim was being suspected to be behind the death of a family member who died in June 2020.

All the suspects are currently on the run and a manhunt has been launched.