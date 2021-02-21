9.5 C
The 2021 general elections will be held under a peaceful atmosphere-Charity Katanga

Deputy Inspector General of Police In charge of Operations Charity Katanga has assured the nation that the 2021 general elections, will be held under a peaceful atmosphere as police are working words ensuring security is enhanced before and after the elections.

Ms. Katanga disclosed the plans to ensure security is observed are underway as police have adequately prepared to ensure legitimacy in the execution of duty is followed ahead of this year’s general elections.

“Law and order is not only confined to the police, all other security wings are critical to ensure law and order is observed,” She said.

Ms. Katanga said this when she paid a courtesy call on Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba in Kasama.

“So as the campaigns kick starts, I will give the hints of what is required,” she said.

She said 2021 is a critical year that requires a security plan that will reinforce law and order in the country.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba pledged to supplement police efforts in ensuring law and order is followed in the province.

Mr.Chakaba also warned police officers against engaging in partisan politics but urged them to remain professional as they execute their duties.

“Officers should be above partisan politics and ensure that there is law and order in the country at all costs,” he said.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations is in Northern Province on a familiarization tour as well as on a restructuring mission of the TAZARA police unit.

