Don’t to limit the Cybersecurity Bill to social media, Transport and Communications Minister

Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has Zambians not to limit the Cybersecurity Bill to social media saying this is just part story when it comes to the cyber environment.

Hon Kafwaya said that the Cyber Security Bill will ensure that people who Infringe upon other people’s freedom are dealt with by the provisions of this Bill.

Speaking when he featured on radio Phoenix breakfast show today. Hon. Kafwaya said that the Cyber Security Bill is aimed at enhancing people’s rights and providing security.

He said it was unfortunate that some people are misleading Zambians that the Cybersecurity Bill is intended at taking away people’s rights when in fact it is aimed at enhancing their rights and protecting them from being abused on social media.

Hon. Kafwaya who is also a Lunte Member of Parliament noted that the Cybersecurity Bill doesn’t look serious to people who have not been a subject of cyberbullying on social media.

“People are using falsehoods saying I’m a Minister of Defense and we are recruiting so send K500 when in fact the government does not charge for recruiting, ” Hon. Kafwaya said.

The Minister said that it was therefore President Lungu’s desire that citizens are safe from online abuse hence the need for every Zambian to support this bill.

And Hon. Kafwaya said that it is expected for the opposition to oppose the Bill because when it is passed in parliament and becomes law, it will be credited to President Lungu which they don’t want.

“When this bill is passed in Parliament and becomes law, it will be credited to President Lungu and obviously those that want to seat in his chair don’t want that, all they want to say is that this is a failed government, ” he stated.

