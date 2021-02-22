9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 22, 2021
Headlines
Police now confirm HH's in-laws's Shibuyunji village was raided

The Zambia Police Service has confirmed that it conducted searches on various premises in some parts of the country, among them was a household in Shibuyunji District.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the operation was not aimed at harassing or persecuting any individual as it is being reported in some sections of the media.

She said the search was conducted by police officers from Police Service Headquarters and was not limited to Shibuyunji but various other places.

Mrs.Katongo has explained that Police are by law mandated to conduct a search on any premises or person on reasonable suspicion that anything which is necessary in the criminal justice system may be found.

And speaking on Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast, Ms Katongo said she initially refuted reports of a search because she did not have the correct information at that time.

“I had not received a report at the time and I told the Daily Nation that there was no raid because that is what I knew,” Ms. Katongo said.

