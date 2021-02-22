9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 22, 2021
Rural News
Revamping of industries cheers freedom fighters

By Chief Editor
Mansa District Freedom Fighters Association, Cyprian Mulonda has commended President Edgar Lungu for revamping Kawambwa Tea and Munushi Bananas Scheme in Luapula Province.

Mr Mulonda observes that the two industries have been key in the development of Luapula Province.

“Industries are important for development and the coming of these two industries will change lives as our children will now find employment,” he said.

Mr Mulonda pointed out that a lot of people in the province had lost hope of seeing the two industries revamped saying President Lungu has shown good leadership of transforming people’s lives.

Mr Mulonda disclosed that following the closure of most industries in the province after privatization, most households were left in abject poverty as a lot of people lost their employment.

“We are happy with these developments as freedom fighters and apart from revamping industries in Luapula Province, many other companies are coming on board and this will change the economic status of the province,” he observed.

Meanwhile, Mr Mulonda has appealed to government to consider coming up with an empowerment programme for freedom fighters in the country if they are to live decent lives.

He stated that most freedom fighters are languishing in poverty as most of them do not have any stable income.

“We are very few freedom fighters that have remained, you our children and our leaders should take care of us through any means possible,” he said

Mr Mulonda has since urged Zambians to continue embracing peace as the country goes to the polls in August this year.

