A 36-year-old woman of Vusi village in Chief Mishoro’s area , Kasenengwa district has been sentenced to nine months imprisonment with hard labour after pleading guilty to obtaining money by false pretense.

During the trial, the court heard that Ms Miriam Zulu swindled more than K4, 000 by pretending that she had fertilizer for sale.Facts of the case given before Magistrate Moses Phiri, are that Mrs Zulu on unknown dates in October 2020 around 14:00 hours heard the complainant Elizabeth Zulu of unknown age and also a resident of Vusi village talking to a friend about wanting to buy bags of fertilizer.

The court further, heard that Zulu who was at the market buying fritters overheard their conversation and joined in saying she had two bags of fertilizer for sale and the accused was immediately given K700 for the two bags.It was also disclosed before the court, that Zulu went back to the complainant again informing her that there was someone in the village selling four bags of fertilizer and she was given K1, 400 and later K700.The court heard that in total, Zulu received K4, 150 for the false fertilizer transaction.After failure to deliver the fertilizer which was already paid for, Zulu started playing hide and seek until she was reported to the police after which she was arrested on February 10, 2021.

In mitigation, Zulu pleaded with the court to exercise leniency on her as she was a single mother taking care of orphaned children.

“Your honour, I am guilty as charged, please pardon me. I just wanted to provide for my orphaned children. I have no husband and as I speak to you my children are on their own, “she said.

Passing judgement, Magistrate Phiri castigated Zulu for conducting herself in such a manner and went ahead to continue stealing money from the same person despite knowing that what she was doing was a criminal act.

“The court has heard you but justice must prevail because what you did has affected the life of the complainant. The court has also heard that you are the first offender, I therefore, sentence you to nine months imprisonment. I hope this will give you time to reflect on your wrong doing and reform, “he said.