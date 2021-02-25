9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 25, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Chilufya: 2021 AFCON U17 Group A Draw Balanced

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chilufya: 2021 AFCON U17 Group A Draw Balanced
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia U17 coach George Chilufya has described their 2021 AFCON U17 Group A draw as balanced group.

Junior Chipolopolo has been drawn against an opponent each from the other three corners of Africa who include Uganda from East Africa and Cote d’Ivoire from West Africa.

From North Africa, tournament hosts Morocco are Zambia’s other Group A opponents.

“I think football is a competition and in every tournament, if you want to become champions, you have to compete against other teams so whichever team’s come, you should be ready for the battle,” Chilufya said.

“I think it is a balanced group having teams from almost the whole Africa, we just have to do our best in our preps and during the tournament.”

Zambia will play Cote d’Ivoire in their opening Group A match on March 14, Uganda in their penultimate Group A match on March 16 and Morocco on March 19.

Junior Chipolopolo will be facing all three opponents for the first time at an AFCON U17 tournament.

Winner of Group A will play one of the two best third placed sides while the runner-up will face winner from Group B that comprises Algeria,Tanzania,Congo Brazzaville and two-time winners Nigeria- both those matches will be on March 24.

This is Junior Chipolopolo’s second tournament outing after making its AFCON debut at Niger 2015 where they made a first round exit.

The top two sides from the three groups will be joined by the best two third place finishers in the quarterfinals of the tournament that has been expanded from eight to twelve teams in this edition.

Defending champions Cameroon are in Group C with Senegal, Mali and South Africa and chasing an unprecedented third AFCON U17 title.

The top four finishers will represent Africa at the postponed 2021 FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru.

Previous articleKITWE DERBY COUNTDOWN: Nkana Legend Sakulanda Wary of Wound Power

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chilufya: 2021 AFCON U17 Group A Draw Balanced

Zambia U17 coach George Chilufya has described their 2021 AFCON U17 Group A draw as balanced group. Junior Chipolopolo has...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

KITWE DERBY COUNTDOWN: Nkana Legend Sakulanda Wary of Wound Power

Feature Sports sports - 0
Former Nkana star striker Musole Sakulanda has warned that Power Dynamos’ low form in recent matches will not be a factor when the two...
Read more

2021 Golf Seasons Tees off on Friday in Kitwe

Feature Sports sports - 0
The 2021 local golf season starts on Friday with the two-day Reliant Mining Classic championship at the Nkana Golf Club in Kitwe. Golf star Madaliso...
Read more

Zambia Get AFCON U17 Group A Draw With Hosts Morocco

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zambia U17 has been drawn against hosts Morocco in Group A at the 2021 AFCON U17. The tournament group draws were conducted today, February 24...
Read more

Kaindu: Nkana Happy With CAF Group D Draw

Feature Sports sports - 2
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu is confident Kalampa will excel against former champion Raja Casablanca of Morocco and 2019/2020 runners up Pyramids in Group D...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.