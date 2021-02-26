The government has commenced the process of formulating the 8th National Development plan.

Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti said the 7NDP is coming to an end in December 2021 hence the formulation of the 8th National Development plan, which is set to focus on reform and recovery.

Dr Miti said all Ministries and Provinces are part of the important process of formulating the 8th NDP.

He said this in a speech during the First 2021 Senior Public Service Management Virtual Meeting held in Lusaka today.

Dr Miti urged all Senior Government Officials to continue playing an active role to ensure that the plan addresses national development needs, now and beyond.

“Further, you will recall that President Edgar Lungu launched the economic recovery programme 2020-2023 on 17th December 2020,” he said.

Dr Miti stated that the economic recovery programme launched by the President is aimed at restoring growth and safeguarding livelihoods through Macroeconomic stability, Economic diversification, as well as debt sustainability.

ZANIS reports that Dr Miti has since directed the Ministries of National Development Planning and Finance to ensure that there is synergy in the implementation of both plans.

And The Secretary to Cabinet added that President Lungu directed his office to accelerate the decentralization of functions to the local authorities.

“The President during his address to Parliament on National values and Principles also informed the nation that government would expedite the implementation of the decentralization programme,” he said.

The Secretary to the Cabinet further urged Permanent Secretaries who have not started the process of delegating functions to local authorities to do so with urgency.

Dr Miti said decentralization will enhance the rationalization of government operations and institutions.

He however disclosed that Zambia fully acceded to the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement of the 5th of February 2021, meaning the country will be able to trade under the rules of the Continental free trade area.

He urged the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry to expedite the development and implementation of measures that will enhance government’s capacity to favorably compete both in the domestic and export markets.

The Secretary to Cabinet further disclosed that in 2017, his office rolled out performance-based contracts for Permanent Secretaries, commending the PS’s for participating in the recent review of their performance in 2020 and signing of their 2021 contracts.

He urged the PS’s to be committed to achieving the agreed upon targets saying they can only achieve their targets if they are aligned to their departmental work plans and working teams with their subordinates.

The Secretary to the Cabinet further called on Permanent Secretaries to fully support the electoral process in a non-partisan manner.

“As we prepare for elections, let us not lose sight of our core responsibility of facilitating National Development through the provision of public services,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Miti reminded the PS’s that support should be given to the electoral process, including Law and Order for a smooth election in August this year.