9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 26, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Nkana Now Know CAF Confed Cup Group D Match Day 3 Destination

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Nkana Now Know CAF Confed Cup Group D Match Day 3 Destination
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana now know where they are going on match-day-three of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup following the conclusion of the delayed Namungo versus 1 De Agosto tie on Thursday.

Tanzanian club Namungo lost 3-1 away to the Angolan side in Dar es Salaam.

But the Tanzanian side advanced to the group stage 7-5 on aggregate after winning the first leg 6-2 on February 21 at the same venue.

The controversial delayed two legged pre-group stage fixture was played in Dar es Salaam.

CAF directed both games be played in Tanzania after the February 17 date in Luanda was aborted when Angolan authorities demanded Namungo quarantine for ten days before the game against Agosto.

Meanwhile, Nkana will travel to Tanzania for the match-day-three fixture on April 4 in a Group D doubleheader that will see Namungo make their Kitwe debut in a midweek date on April 10.

Nkana will start their Group D campaign on March 10 away to Pyramids in Egypt and host Raja Casablanca of Morocco on March 17.

Both will also be debut dates against the North African sides.

Previous articleThe Launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches in Pictures

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Nkana Now Know CAF Confed Cup Group D Match Day 3 Destination

Nkana now know where they are going on match-day-three of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup following the conclusion of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chilufya: 2021 AFCON U17 Group A Draw Balanced

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zambia U17 coach George Chilufya has described their 2021 AFCON U17 Group A draw as balanced group. Junior Chipolopolo has been drawn against an opponent...
Read more

KITWE DERBY COUNTDOWN: Nkana Legend Sakulanda Wary of Wound Power

Feature Sports sports - 0
Former Nkana star striker Musole Sakulanda has warned that Power Dynamos’ low form in recent matches will not be a factor when the two...
Read more

2021 Golf Seasons Tees off on Friday in Kitwe

Feature Sports sports - 0
The 2021 local golf season starts on Friday with the two-day Reliant Mining Classic championship at the Nkana Golf Club in Kitwe. Golf star Madaliso...
Read more

Zambia Get AFCON U17 Group A Draw With Hosts Morocco

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zambia U17 has been drawn against hosts Morocco in Group A at the 2021 AFCON U17. The tournament group draws were conducted today, February 24...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.