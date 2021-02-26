Nkana now know where they are going on match-day-three of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup following the conclusion of the delayed Namungo versus 1 De Agosto tie on Thursday.

Tanzanian club Namungo lost 3-1 away to the Angolan side in Dar es Salaam.

But the Tanzanian side advanced to the group stage 7-5 on aggregate after winning the first leg 6-2 on February 21 at the same venue.

The controversial delayed two legged pre-group stage fixture was played in Dar es Salaam.

CAF directed both games be played in Tanzania after the February 17 date in Luanda was aborted when Angolan authorities demanded Namungo quarantine for ten days before the game against Agosto.

Meanwhile, Nkana will travel to Tanzania for the match-day-three fixture on April 4 in a Group D doubleheader that will see Namungo make their Kitwe debut in a midweek date on April 10.

Nkana will start their Group D campaign on March 10 away to Pyramids in Egypt and host Raja Casablanca of Morocco on March 17.

Both will also be debut dates against the North African sides.