President Edgar Lungu says K56 million is needed to complete the construction of the core structure of the National House of Prayer.

The works needed to complete the core structure of the National House of Prayer include the slab, terraces, roofing and building.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State has since appealed to the Christian community and Zambians in general to assist with the construction, by donating finances and materials.

President Lungu said this when he toured the construction site of the 10,000 seater capacity National House of Prayer in Woodlands area in Lusaka today.

“We need money, we need support, we need prayers, without money, support, prayers, we cannot do this project” said President Lungu.

The President said it is imperative that Zambians come on board to assist with the construction project.

He said delaying the project can spike the construction cost as prices of materials can go up.

The Head of State said he was impressed with the works done so far by the Zambia Army and Zambia National Service, including the 200 workers from the neighbouring communities.

“This is the work of God, it should not be left to the Army, National Service, the President, it is for all of us”, said President Lungu.

“So far, it is a job well done, let us keep the pace of the construction,” the President said.

Construction of the National House of Prayer began in early 2020, but later faced work interruptions due to heavy rains and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over K22 million has been spent by government and donors on clearing the site, and excavating and re-enforcing the foundation with steel structures among other tasks.

The core structure is expected to be complete by May this year, before finishing touches can be made.