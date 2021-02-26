9.5 C
Photo Gallery
Updated:

The Launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches in Pictures

By Chief Editor
Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

The defence Service Choir sing during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
The defence Service Choir sing during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

The defence Service Choir sing during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
The defence Service Choir sing during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili speaking during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili and Permanent Secretary Rev Howard Sikwela her during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili speaking during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili and Permanent Secretary Rev Howard Sikwela her during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Rev Howard Sikwela speaking during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Rev Howard Sikwela speaking during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili speaking during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili speaking during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili speaking during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili cutting the ribbon to officially launch the Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili speaking during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili cutting the ribbon to officially launch the Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Rev Howard Sikwela speaking during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Rev Howard Sikwela speaking during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex

  5. ??????????… Church empowerment!..
    This is the more reason why Africa and Zambia to be specific will remain Poor because of lack of Leadership. Really does it need the government to do this?… Anyway God is watching and if indeed God still wants this crop of Leadership to continue leading us as Zambians then come August this year they’ll be given that mandate. I rest my case!

    1

  8. choir members singing out covid in the room-for distribution to the rest of the attendees
    Was the money toward this vote buying, included in this year’s budget?
    Or were these monies printed

