Photo Gallery

The Launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches in Pictures

Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
The defence Service Choir sing during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
The defence Service Choir sing during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili and Permanent Secretary Rev Howard Sikwela her during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili and Permanent Secretary Rev Howard Sikwela her during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Rev Howard Sikwela speaking during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili speaking during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili cutting the ribbon to officially launch the Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Rev Godfredah Sumaili cutting the ribbon to officially launch the Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
Guests at the The the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary Rev Howard Sikwela speaking during the launch of an Empowerment Scheme for Churches,Religious and Faith Based organisations at Government Complex Corruption ,just coz they know elections are near ati empowerment

This is all campaigning. Money being distributed every where, every channel of society all over sudden.

The church,religious organization,and faith based organization will be the accomplices

I still don't know the role of her and the ministry she runs. Scandal after scandal and she's?

??????????… Church empowerment!.. This is the more reason why Africa and Zambia to be specific will remain Poor because of lack of Leadership. Really does it need the government to do this?… Anyway God is watching and if indeed God still wants this crop of Leadership to continue leading us as Zambians then come August this year they'll be given that mandate. I rest my case!

That move is meant to buy churches so that they become PF praise singers

I see no SDA, no Jehova Witnesses, no Catholics. All those who attended and received bribes will go to hell.

choir members singing out covid in the room-for distribution to the rest of the attendees

Was the money toward this vote buying, included in this year's budget? Or were these monies printed 