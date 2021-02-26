Zambia has more female registered voters going into the August 2021 elections compared to men, statistics from the provisional voters register have shown.

And Lusaka Province accounts for the highest number of registered voters representing 17.7% whilst North-Western is lowest at 5.5% of the total provisional register of voters.

Out of the provisional total of 7,002, 393, 3,739,971 are female representing 53.4% while 3,262,422 are male representing 46.6%.

At provincial level, Western Province accounts for the highest number of female registered voters which stands at 59% of the provincial provisional registered voters.

Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano released an update on the disaggregated data of the Provisional Register of Voters during a news briefing on Thursday.

“Commission recorded a provisional total of 7,020,749 registered voters. After de-duplication, the provisional register now stands at 7,002, 393 registered voters representing 0.2% marginal reduction from the initial 83.4% to 83.2% of eligible voters arising from duplicate records,” Mr Nshindano stated.

“Let me reiterate that this is a Provisional Register of Voters. The Final Register of Voters will be certified on 9th May 2021.”

Below is the full provisional breakdown by province ranked in descending order

1. Lusaka Province 1,241,992

2. Copperbelt Province 1,023,223

3. Eastern Province 896,213

4. Southern Province 778,099

5. Central Province 666,640

6. Northern Province 600,859

7. Luapula Province 562,230

8. Western Province 447,143

9. Muchinga Province 401,542

10. North Western Province 384,452