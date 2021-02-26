Zambia has more female registered voters going into the August 2021 elections compared to men, statistics from the provisional voters register have shown.
And Lusaka Province accounts for the highest number of registered voters representing 17.7% whilst North-Western is lowest at 5.5% of the total provisional register of voters.
Out of the provisional total of 7,002, 393, 3,739,971 are female representing 53.4% while 3,262,422 are male representing 46.6%.
At provincial level, Western Province accounts for the highest number of female registered voters which stands at 59% of the provincial provisional registered voters.
Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano released an update on the disaggregated data of the Provisional Register of Voters during a news briefing on Thursday.
“Commission recorded a provisional total of 7,020,749 registered voters. After de-duplication, the provisional register now stands at 7,002, 393 registered voters representing 0.2% marginal reduction from the initial 83.4% to 83.2% of eligible voters arising from duplicate records,” Mr Nshindano stated.
“Let me reiterate that this is a Provisional Register of Voters. The Final Register of Voters will be certified on 9th May 2021.”
Below is the full provisional breakdown by province ranked in descending order
1. Lusaka Province 1,241,992
2. Copperbelt Province 1,023,223
3. Eastern Province 896,213
4. Southern Province 778,099
5. Central Province 666,640
6. Northern Province 600,859
7. Luapula Province 562,230
8. Western Province 447,143
9. Muchinga Province 401,542
10. North Western Province 384,452
Lusaka province also accounts for the highest number of unemployed should we assume, followed by the copperbelt? This will be an interesting election!
Women don’t usually support each other so even if they are in majority it’s the men who rule.Majority for nothing. Sad but true.
Pf are evil f000ls!
I just pray that Lusaka and Copperbelt does not disappoint us this time around by voting for the most brutal regime in the history of our country. Protect your vote, protect your vote, protect your vote. It took you 5 solid years to exercise your right to vote. Do not let your vote be stolen. Remember opposition leaders and their management teams cannot be everywhere all the time
Shindano why haven’t you acted against Maria Langa? She was bribing my people in Makeni with K100
you idi yot
Why did we see a decrease in UPND strongholds and an increase in PF strongholds?
That’s how rigging starts
The swing vote is copperbelt and lusaka, no matter how they reduce the numbers in other provinces.
@ The happy one, What do you mean by disappoint. People in Lusaka in Copperbelt will vote for whoever they see fit just like the people in Southern Province. Do not hurt people for exercising their constitutional right to vote for PF. The most brutal regime will never rule this country.
That’s it?? Those are the only voters? You need do one more mass registration.
By the way, a quarter of those number already died.
Girl power!!! Women you can do it. Would you want a chauvinist like hh who insults women like nawakwi to rule you ? I doubt it. Also it is well known that hh takes mutoto until his eyes turn red and pop out, then locks himself in his office with nalumango. Women think carefully
All women will vote for Mutale Nalumango, even if Kampyongo and PF sentence her to stoning again.
I see Straight victory for PF.The current problems in the alliance with HH coming up with UPND alliance CB and Lusaka will go to PF by 65%.This leaves UPND with only votes from southern ,western, northwestern and part of central. The figures here are showing that in PF strongholds based on the past data PF has a chance of winning by 75%.If we give UPND central, southern, western and northwestern it means UPND has only 33% of registered voters. Therefore UPND can’t win minus Kambwili to help them in CB and northern region. I see UPND losing by big margins this year. Sorry HH will be defeated. HH needs politicians in the party unlike having abena Milupi.Registered voters:PF strong hold 67% and UPND 33%.UPND try to work with other politicians .Ba Lungu please do great works in Lusaka and CB…
.Registered voters:PF strong hold 67% and UPND 33%.UPND try to work with other politicians .Ba Lungu please do great works in Lusaka and CB.Manage the economy now.Try magic.never allow kwacha to go beyond 22 by all means.If possible reduce to 21 or 20 before elections.