Kapiri Housewife sent to Prison for One year for for Assaulting her Husband

By Chief Editor
Kapiri Mposhi Magistrate Edward Banda has sentenced a 38-year-old housewife to one-year imprisonment for assault. Fridah Ngosa of Soweto compound in Kapiri Mposhi stood charged with one count of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH) contrary to section 248 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Facts before court were that Ngosa did assault Belony Mutupa, 42, her husband, by biting his manhood following a marital dispute.

This happened on 12 February 2021 around 21:00 hours in the couple’s bedroom after a fight ensued following a marital dispute.

A medical report before the court revealed that the victim sustained a cut on his scrotum and experienced headache and general body pains.

Ngosa who readily pleaded guilty to the offence, in mitigation, pleaded with the court to exercise leniency on her as she was looking after her three children and a three-month-old baby orphan adding that the children would suffer if she was imprisoned.

The sobbing Ngosa, begged the court for leniency vowing never to involve herself in fights with her husband.

But in passing judgement Magistrate Banda noted that cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) were on the increase in Kapiri Mposhi and the country as a whole and therefore needed to be addressed by punishing perpetrators through custodial sentences.

Magistrate Banda advised couples to learn to settle marital disputes amicably.

” Cases of GBV are on the increase.. we are experiencing killings as a result of GBV … if you managed to rip off his testicles we could’ve been talking about a serious condition .. we are always hearing on the media of deaths as a result of GBV and government is very concerned,” he said.

Magistrate Banda then sentenced Ngosa to a one year custodial imprisonment as a deterrent measure to other couples involved in GBV.

  3. Lusaka times you moderation has gone wrong. Can you sort it out as requested in our call the other day. Keep it on for useless diasporanslike spaka and nostra but remove it for all other bloggers

  4. 2 months ago Agnes from Matero in Lusaka burnt her husband of 16 years with boiling water after she came home drunk from a drinking spree the whole day, She spent the weekend in police custody, on Monday the police told the husband that she had been crying a lot in the cells and was remorseful for what she had done , the husband hoped that was true that she was sorry for what she had done, and because he loves her very much he asked the police to release her from police custody and dropped the case, Three days later she said she was going to a funeral, somewhere in Lusaka, then she left him treating his fresh wounds alone with the kids and went back to her old habits of sleeping around with different men in local shabeen’s, she has not been back since then .

