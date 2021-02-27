9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 27, 2021
Health
Updated:

PH-Tea produced by Mendez Clinic International is not approved for use or sale in Zambia

By Chief Editor
44 views
1
Chief Editor

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA)has announced that all medicines and allied substances, including PH-Tea produced by Mendez Clinic International are not approved for use or sale by the Authority.

In a statement released to the media, ZAMRA cautioned members of the public against the purchase or use of medicines and allied substances manufactured by Mendez Clinic International as their safety, quality, and efficacy have not been ascertained and no Marketing Authorization was granted by the Authority.

The inspection conducted by the Authority revealed that the Clinic manufactures products such as; PH-Tea, cosmetics, water, detergents, and other products under unsanitary conditions making products unsuitable for human use.

ZAMRA further said that the facility is not licensed by the Authority to manufacture, supply, and distribute medicines and allied substances.

In this regard, the proprietor, Mr. Mendez Fernandez has been directed to immediately cease the manufacture and distribution of all products that are considered to be regulated by the Authority as prescribed under the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No. 3 of 2013.

Additionally, ZAMRA has instructed Mendez Clinic International to withdraw all medicines and allied substances from circulation with immediate effect in order to ensure that public health and safety is safeguarded.

1 COMMENT

  1. Zambia never ceases to amaze me we are a great country but our laws are completely in disarray. And this begs the question on what our legislators paid by tax payers money do in parliament. Someone can start manufacturing medicines in your country without registration and all you can do is to tell the citizens to be careful! God Help us. The fact that someone manufactures items that they parade as medicines should give the ZAMRA the authority if they have one not only to tell them to stop manufacturing these substances without registration but must be charged. Otherwise every Jil and Jack will come in the country and just manufacture whatever without registration. Zambian authorities can we stop this inept behaviour and apply appropriate laws to safeguard our people.

