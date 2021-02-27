The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA)has announced that all medicines and allied substances, including PH-Tea produced by Mendez Clinic International are not approved for use or sale by the Authority.

In a statement released to the media, ZAMRA cautioned members of the public against the purchase or use of medicines and allied substances manufactured by Mendez Clinic International as their safety, quality, and efficacy have not been ascertained and no Marketing Authorization was granted by the Authority.

The inspection conducted by the Authority revealed that the Clinic manufactures products such as; PH-Tea, cosmetics, water, detergents, and other products under unsanitary conditions making products unsuitable for human use.

ZAMRA further said that the facility is not licensed by the Authority to manufacture, supply, and distribute medicines and allied substances.

In this regard, the proprietor, Mr. Mendez Fernandez has been directed to immediately cease the manufacture and distribution of all products that are considered to be regulated by the Authority as prescribed under the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No. 3 of 2013.

Additionally, ZAMRA has instructed Mendez Clinic International to withdraw all medicines and allied substances from circulation with immediate effect in order to ensure that public health and safety is safeguarded.