9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 27, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Political parties urged to avoid imposing candidates

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Feature Politics Political parties urged to avoid imposing candidates
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Movement for Voter Sensitisation (MVS) on the Copperbelt has urged all political parties in the country to avoid the tendency of imposing candidates on electorates.

MVS Copperbelt Provincial Coordinator Noah Simulunga observed that imposing of leaders on people has potential to cause voter – apathy and electoral violence in the country.

Speaking during the launch of MVS in Lufwanyama district, Mr. Simulunga said the movement is aware that many political parties have started receiving applications from candidates aspiring to contest on various positions in this year’s elections.

It is on this background that the organisation is encouraging party leaders to respect the choices of people in order to hold violence free elections and voter apathy as recently witnessed in some parts of the country.

In the last elections the country recorded 52.3 percent turnout.

Mr. Simulunga said this is why MVS has continued establishing it’s presence in different parts of the country.

He has since called on traditional and church leaders to support and participate in this noble cause.

Meanwhile Lufwanyama district Commissioner Dorothy Chipimpi who officiated the event, commended the MVS for registering it’s presence in the district.

She observed that the movement will no doubt help maximise the number of people to participate in peaceful elections.

And Lufwanyama district pastor’s fellowship chairperson pastor Bernard Kasonde said the church leaders are encouraged with the coming of such a movement which is aimed at promoting peace and unity in the country.

He further assured the organisation of total support from the church in the area.

The event was attended by hundreds of church leaders, stakeholders from government and non-governmental organisations from different districts of the Copperbelt.

Movement for Voter Sensitisation MVS is a non-political and profit making organisation whose aim is to sensitise the majority citizens on their rights to vote and avoid electoral violence.

Previous articlePresident Lungu urges the private sector to invest in the renewable energy sector

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Political parties urged to avoid imposing candidates

Movement for Voter Sensitisation (MVS) on the Copperbelt has urged all political parties in the country to avoid...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mansa Central has endorsed Lungu, says former Health Minister Dr Chilufya

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 24
Mansa Central Constituency in Luapula Province has endorsed the candidature of President Edgar Lungu during the Patriotic Front National Convention and the August 2021...
Read more

Appointment of Vice President by UPND shows the Party is Copying PF-Kafwaya

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 28
Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has said that the appointment of Ms. Mutale Nalumango as the new UPND Vice President is a clear...
Read more

President Lungu’s action oriented approach to governance has made him popular and trusted by the Zambian-Kamba

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 30
The Patriotic front (PF) in Lusaka Province has noted that President Edgar Lungu’s action oriented approach to governance has made him popular and trusted...
Read more

Mutale Nalumango has been appointed as new UPND Vice President

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 40
Announcing the appointment of Ms Nalumango during a Press Conference at the UPND secretariat this morning, party president, Hakainde Hichilema says the decision was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.