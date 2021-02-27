Movement for Voter Sensitisation (MVS) on the Copperbelt has urged all political parties in the country to avoid the tendency of imposing candidates on electorates.

MVS Copperbelt Provincial Coordinator Noah Simulunga observed that imposing of leaders on people has potential to cause voter – apathy and electoral violence in the country.

Speaking during the launch of MVS in Lufwanyama district, Mr. Simulunga said the movement is aware that many political parties have started receiving applications from candidates aspiring to contest on various positions in this year’s elections.

It is on this background that the organisation is encouraging party leaders to respect the choices of people in order to hold violence free elections and voter apathy as recently witnessed in some parts of the country.

In the last elections the country recorded 52.3 percent turnout.

Mr. Simulunga said this is why MVS has continued establishing it’s presence in different parts of the country.

He has since called on traditional and church leaders to support and participate in this noble cause.

Meanwhile Lufwanyama district Commissioner Dorothy Chipimpi who officiated the event, commended the MVS for registering it’s presence in the district.

She observed that the movement will no doubt help maximise the number of people to participate in peaceful elections.

And Lufwanyama district pastor’s fellowship chairperson pastor Bernard Kasonde said the church leaders are encouraged with the coming of such a movement which is aimed at promoting peace and unity in the country.

He further assured the organisation of total support from the church in the area.

The event was attended by hundreds of church leaders, stakeholders from government and non-governmental organisations from different districts of the Copperbelt.

Movement for Voter Sensitisation MVS is a non-political and profit making organisation whose aim is to sensitise the majority citizens on their rights to vote and avoid electoral violence.