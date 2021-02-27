President Edgar Lungu says he sympathises with the plight of the Zambia Red Cross Society whose properties have allegedly been ‘ looted ‘ by people entrusted to manage the society.
President Lungu has on this score said the alleged looters should be brought to book to account for the resources.
President Lungu said its imperative that the truth behind the mismanagement and alleged corruption and sale of the society’s assets is ascertained.
The Head of State has since challenged journalists to investigate the matter into the alleged sale of properties belonging to the Zambia Red Cross Society.
“What has happened to the media? Check who mismanaged the resources” asked President Lungu.
Speaking when he held a virtual meeting with officials from the Zambia Red Cross Society, President Lungu said he’s saddened that the society has been mismanaged and its properties allegedly looted.
He implored the Zambia Red Cross to speak up and lobby Parliament to change laws to enable the Society bring before the courts people that mismanaged the organisation and looted its assets.
“ I therefore assure you as the Zambia Red Cross Society officials that I will do everything possible in my power as Head of State and Patron to help revamp the society, “ he said.
The President who urged the Society that it has a duty to cry foul when things are going wrong, said he will consult extensively relevant legal authorities to see how best Zambia Red Cross Society can be rescued and revived.
.
It has been learnt that some people entrusted with the management of Zambia Red Cross Society are allegedly looting the society’s property for K4 billion valued at K12.
Earlier, Zambia Red Cross Society President Frackson Ngosa complained to President Lungu that the organisation has struggling with high levels of debt.
Mr Ngosa appealed to President Lungu to explore ways to give relief to the Zambia Red Cross which owes the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) K2.5 million in taxes and K3.6 million to the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) in contributions.
In response, President Lungu said that he could not write off the said taxes as government needs the money to support critical areas such as health, and education .
He further urged the Zambia Red Cross Society to engage relevant authorities at the ZRA and NAPSA to find an amicable solution.
And International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca has urged President Lungu to seriously consider rescuing the Zambia Red Cross Society from total collapse.
Mr Rocca represented by former Secretary General of Red Cross Society of Kenya Abbas Gullet said looting and mal-administration has brought the Zambia Red Cross Society to its knees.
He also urged President Lungu to consider disbanding the Zambia Red Cross Society as a drastic alternative measure which has worked in Liberia and Sudan in efforts of reviving the society.
Dr Abbas presented a book to President Lungu on 50 years of Red Cross Society in Kenya , which was handed over to Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga , to deliver to the Head of State.
Zambia Red Cross Society Secretary General Kaitano Chungu also presented the society’s five year action plan for 2021 – 2025, and a cap, ornamental plate among others.
When charitable organisations build up debt, they are supposed to raise issues with their donors and also embark on fund-raising activity. That way they conginue to pay their bills also.
Can you also account for your money. You were recently a poor soul
This is a timely call. There is need to punish those involved in this.
Let’s remember the British had to withdraw aid from Lungu due to corruption also.
You’re equally a looters and a grand corruption master.
This is depressing mwe. Are our leaders only going to work in election year, a few months before the polls? How far will we go in terms of development with this state of affairs?
Why do you think lungu has never held a free press conference where any questions are asked ???
This lawyer lungu is up to his eyeballs in corruption……..
He is only talking now , we know his first 3 to 5 years in office were the worst cases of grand corruption and looting by a sitting president……
those years set the tone of his rule which , to this day are a guiding example to those under him, for those early years he has failed to shake off the labels of corruption.
Those are upnd linked individuals from the intelligence we have. How evil can these upnd thugs get? Good seeing my president working in the new normal. Hh wishes he was in state house. The only reason hh is running is so he can pay his gay funders. The man is corrupt to the core as an inquiry into him will soon reveal
You guys I forgot to say , my daughter this morning came up to me and hugged me and said I love you daddy and that I am the most handsome man in world. You guys the love of a daughter is special. I spoil her so much that my beautiful wlfe gets jealous sometimes. The bond of a father and daughter is strong.
Monkey see monkey do! Ubomba mwibala alya mwibala
To those that don’t believe that upnd is tribal- did you know that fred mmembe wlfe is the daughter of the late mazoka, and she chooses to support upnd rather than her gay husbands party? Now if that is not evidence of how deeply entrenched tribalism is in upnd I don’t know what is. Can you imagine your own wlfe supporting a different party from one you lead
Kaizar Zulu © “If it looks like a duck and sounds like a duck, it could be a really ugly swan.” Like father like dota!!
Sober minded you are free to say that because of anonymity. Why not be a man and reveal yourself so we can see your handsome face? Is it because you are a scared chicken? A scared pu55y? By the way remember we can trace you, don’t think you are clever.
Kaizar Zulu © Some people would regard people who look like they do as ugly if they did not look like them.
Ugly is the inability to identify it
The most classic adage regarding trolling is, “Don’t feed the trolls.” Trolls seek out emotional responses and find provocation amusing, so replying to them or attempting to debate them will only make them troll more. By ignoring a troll completely, they will likely become frustrated and go somewhere else on the internet.
You should try your best not to take anything trolls say seriously. No matter how poorly they behave, remember these people spend countless unproductive hours trying to make people mad. They’re not worth your time of day.
How about the looters at Ministry of Health? Where millions of tax dollars has ended up in pockets…