9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, February 27, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

The Government to help link inmates in society- Chileshe

By Chief Editor
44 views
1
General News The Government to help link inmates in society- Chileshe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General, Chisela Chileshe says government remains committed to ensuring that incarcerated members of the public are reformed and equipped with various survival skills, as they leave the correctional facilities.

Addressing inmates during his tour of Chaola Open Prison in Rufunsa district yesterday, Dr. Chileshe said government is devoted to ensuring that Correctional Centres reform the inmates and introduce them to different skills such as farming, carpentry, and tailoring among other survival skills.

He noted that the authority changed the name from prisons to correctional service centres in order to make it easier to reform wrong doers or offenders of the law, into good citizens through introducing them to different skills that will enable them contribute positively to national development.

“Government is also aware of the many challenges that the Correctional Service Facilities are faced with such as transport, and uniforms among others which government is already working on, to improve the skills training in the facilities.” Dr. Chileshe said.

He further told the inmates that government is already working on a mechanism to link them into society once they are released from the correctional facilities.

He called on the inmates to take advantage of the skills they are being taught, in order for them to better their lives once they are linked to stakeholders who require their skills.

And Rufunsa District Commissioner, Judith Chama has commended government for putting up a correctional centre in the area, adding that the skills being imparted in the inmates are contributing positively, to the food security in the district.

Speaking when the Commissioner General paid a courtesy call on her at the District Administration offices, Mrs Chama said the opening up of a correctional centre in the district has improved the food security in the area.

“During the 2019/2020 farming season, the correctional service produced more maize than majority of the people in the area which was sold to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).” Said the DC.

“I am glad to mention that the agricultural activities happening at Chaola Open Prison have contributed positively to the food basket in the district,” she added.

The District Commissioner however appealed to the Zambia Correctional Service to take advantage of the connection of the district to the National Electricity Grid by connecting electricity to the Correctional facility, in order to boost training skills and production.

Mrs. Chama told the Commissioner General and his entourage that people in the District were grateful for the developmental activities initiated, noting that the area has now become a good investment base for would be stakeholders.

She called on line ministries and other stakeholders to take advantage of these developments enhanced by government by investing in the rich farming environment.

Chaola Open Prison in Rufunsa District was established in the late 2017 by government in its continued efforts to decongest other Correctional service facilities across the country.

Previous articleNkana, Power Battle For Kitwe Honour
Next articlePresident Lungu calls for stern action against ZRC’s alleged looters

1 COMMENT

  1. We are doing a great job. I would rather we accommodated zambian convicts back into our society than those evil upnd diasporans who are traitors. Why you think I fought to ensure that prisoners can vote and not diasporans? Think about it

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 6

President Lungu expected in Northern Province today for a 1 day official visit

President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Kasama District, Northern Province for a one day official visit. Northern Province Minister,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Govt refutes social media reports on embattled Envoy Mukuma

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed social media reports that a Zambian Diplomat by the name of Musenge Mukuma appointed to the United...
Read more

Kapiri Housewife sent to Prison for One year for for Assaulting her Husband

General News Chief Editor - 3
Kapiri Mposhi Magistrate Edward Banda has sentenced a 38-year-old housewife to one-year imprisonment for assault. Fridah Ngosa of Soweto compound in Kapiri...
Read more

Three nabbed for theft and illegal sale of Government medicine

General News Chief Editor - 2
Three people of Mambwe district in Eastern Province have been arrested for various offences relating to theft of government medicines, illegal sale of...
Read more

The State will not allow anyone to harass the media-President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 45
President Edgar Lungu has assured journalists that the State will not allow anyone to harass the media during the course of their duty. President...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.