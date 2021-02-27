9.5 C
Economy
ZESCO owed close to K1 billion in unpaid bills

By Chief Editor
ZESCO has revealed that it is owed in excess of K900 million through unpaid bills by some of its postpaid customers.

ZESCO Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu said the debt is negatively affecting the company’s drive towards the provision of efficient services.

“In an effort to halt the debt growth and improve cash flow, ZESCO Limited will with effect from 1st March 2021 begin a countrywide mass disconnection exercise of all defaulting postpaid customers with unsettled electricity bills of more than thirty days,” Mrs Zulu said.

“We therefore take this opportunity to alert all defaulting customers to take advantage of this notice and settle their bills immediately. Customers are further informed that once disconnected, re-connection to supply will only be activated upon payment of 75% of the outstanding amount and applicable reconnection fees”.

Mrs. Zulu added, “We implore the affected customers to ensure that their account/s are promptly paid up in full in order to avoid any inconvenience that may arise due to suspension of power supply. Customers are therefore, advised to utilise online payment platforms available as well as visiting the nearest Customer Service Centres to settle their bills.”

7 COMMENTS

  1. Come on who are these postpaid customers? Why dont you break it down…we know that majority of them are probably govt institutions and she is beating about the bush.

    1
    1

  3. Advocate – The problem is no one ever sues them …if butcheries, shops and supermarkets all got together and filed a claim in courts ZESCO would think twice about playing around BUT people would rather complain on social media or comment about useless CB girl Mutale Mwanza’s sacking or Irisis.

    1

  5. Don’t worry Zesco. Someone will soon write off those bills and within a heart beat, u won’t be owed, after all elections are not far away.

  6. Can we start going after these stubborn customers with bailiffs. Enough is enough. Ba diaspora stop acting like you have finances there in order. Most of you are in debt there so you have no morality to comment on this.fuseke

    1

  7. The most classic adage regarding trolling is, “Don’t feed the trolls.” Trolls seek out emotional responses and find provocation amusing, so replying to them or attempting to debate them will only make them troll more. By ignoring a troll completely, they will likely become frustrated and go somewhere else on the internet.

    You should try your best not to take anything trolls say seriously. No matter how poorly they behave, remember these people spend countless unproductive hours trying to make people mad. They’re not worth your time of day.

