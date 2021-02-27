ZESCO has revealed that it is owed in excess of K900 million through unpaid bills by some of its postpaid customers.
ZESCO Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu said the debt is negatively affecting the company’s drive towards the provision of efficient services.
“In an effort to halt the debt growth and improve cash flow, ZESCO Limited will with effect from 1st March 2021 begin a countrywide mass disconnection exercise of all defaulting postpaid customers with unsettled electricity bills of more than thirty days,” Mrs Zulu said.
“We therefore take this opportunity to alert all defaulting customers to take advantage of this notice and settle their bills immediately. Customers are further informed that once disconnected, re-connection to supply will only be activated upon payment of 75% of the outstanding amount and applicable reconnection fees”.
Mrs. Zulu added, “We implore the affected customers to ensure that their account/s are promptly paid up in full in order to avoid any inconvenience that may arise due to suspension of power supply. Customers are therefore, advised to utilise online payment platforms available as well as visiting the nearest Customer Service Centres to settle their bills.”
Come on who are these postpaid customers? Why dont you break it down…we know that majority of them are probably govt institutions and she is beating about the bush.
……and how much does ZESCO owe the people for inconveniences such as load shedding?
Advocate – The problem is no one ever sues them …if butcheries, shops and supermarkets all got together and filed a claim in courts ZESCO would think twice about playing around BUT people would rather complain on social media or comment about useless CB girl Mutale Mwanza’s sacking or Irisis.
Give them pre paid so that they are forced to pay for the supply
Don’t worry Zesco. Someone will soon write off those bills and within a heart beat, u won’t be owed, after all elections are not far away.
Can we start going after these stubborn customers with bailiffs. Enough is enough. Ba diaspora stop acting like you have finances there in order. Most of you are in debt there so you have no morality to comment on this.fuseke
