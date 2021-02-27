ZESCO has revealed that it is owed in excess of K900 million through unpaid bills by some of its postpaid customers.

ZESCO Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu said the debt is negatively affecting the company’s drive towards the provision of efficient services.

“In an effort to halt the debt growth and improve cash flow, ZESCO Limited will with effect from 1st March 2021 begin a countrywide mass disconnection exercise of all defaulting postpaid customers with unsettled electricity bills of more than thirty days,” Mrs Zulu said.

“We therefore take this opportunity to alert all defaulting customers to take advantage of this notice and settle their bills immediately. Customers are further informed that once disconnected, re-connection to supply will only be activated upon payment of 75% of the outstanding amount and applicable reconnection fees”.

Mrs. Zulu added, “We implore the affected customers to ensure that their account/s are promptly paid up in full in order to avoid any inconvenience that may arise due to suspension of power supply. Customers are therefore, advised to utilise online payment platforms available as well as visiting the nearest Customer Service Centres to settle their bills.”