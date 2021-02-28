9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 28, 2021
General News
A.U honours President Lungu's for his efforts on implementation of AfCFTA

By Chief Editor
THE African Union in collaboration with AE Trade Group and the Africa Business Association, have honoured President, Edgar Lungu with an appreciation award.

The award is in recognition of the efforts and work done by President Lungu in realising the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba received the award on behalf of President Lungu at a Ceremony held in Addis Ababa.

And after he received the award on behalf of President Lungu, Mr. Mwamba said President Lungu led concerted efforts to ensure that broad consultation were done on the AfCFTA amongst stakeholders.

He said President Lungu also ensured that Cabinet approved the trade agreement and was later ratified by Parliament.

The appreciation Awards Ceremony was held on Friday, 26th February 2021 for African Heads of State and Government whose countries have so far ratified the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

This is contained in a statement signed by First Secretary (Press &Tourism) at the Zambian High Commission in Ethopia, Inutu Mwanza.

Trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement commenced on 1st January 2021.

The AfCFTA offers African businesses and investors the ability to conduct ninety (97) percent of their trade, tariff free.

The AfCFTA will create a combined GDP of over $2 trillion and offers a lucrative market of about 1.3 billion people.

Mr. Mwamba said Zambia’s accession to the Agreement reaffirmed its commitment to continental integration, to the implementation of the African Union Agenda 2063, so that Africa could reap maximum benefits, such as creation of employment for the youths from the implementation of the AfCFTA.

2 COMMENTS

  1. No doubt he is the hardest working president in the world. This type of news annoys upnd diasporans. Expect lots of insults and anger on this post. Those upnd diasporans are angry ignorant tribal baboons. They did well to leave our beautiful country

  2. This f00l costs PF alot of votes. Don’t know who is worse between Emmanuel and Lusambo, I prefer Emmanuel, he doesn’t look like he killed anybody.

