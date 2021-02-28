9.5 C
DIV ONE WRAP: Leaders Blades Rally To Hold Chambishi in 8-Goal Thriller

FAZ National Division 1 leaders Konkola Blades came from 3-0 down to force a 4-4 draw against Chambishi on Sunday away in Chambishi.

Chambishi led 3-0 inside the opening twenty minutes following goals by Terry Mwashi, Chabala Kasanda and Mathews Lungu.

Konkola equalised before the half hour mark to make it 3-3 courtesy of goals by Mathew Tolopa and Owen Tembo.

In the second half there were goals from Konkola’s Tolopa and Chambishi striker Mwashi as both players registered a brace each when the match finished 4-4.

The win moves Konkola to 38 points as they remain two points clear at the summit after 19 matches played.

Chambishi are number five on the table with 32 points from 19 matches.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi Dynamos stayed second following a goalless draw away at Livingstone Pirates on Sunday.

Kansanshi have 36 points and eighth placed Pirates sits on 27 points after 19 matches played.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Mighty Mufulira Wanderers edged City of Lusaka 1-0 in the legendary battle at Shinde Stadium in Kantanshi.

Striker Kasashi Lupiya was the scorer for ninth placed Wanderers who moves to 27 points.

City, who missed a chance go second, remain third on the table with 34 points.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 19 Results

Chambishi 4-4 Konkola Blades

Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 City of Lusaka

Mpulungu Habour 0-0 MUZA FC

Livingston Pirates 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Police College 0-0 National Assembly

Kashikishi Warriors 0-1 Kafue Celtics

Nchanga Rangers 1-1 Trident FC

Zesco Shockers 1-1 Zesco Malaiti

Gomes FC 0-1 Kabwe Youth

