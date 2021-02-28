9.5 C
President Edgar Lungu has urged the clergy in the country to convert politicians who are not yet believers ahead of this year’s campaigns.

President Lungu observes that time will come when most politicians will start frequenting churches to seek for votes an opportunity for the church he said to win souls for Christ.

“ It is the nature of the church to embrace everyone who wants to congregate with them and that this gives chance to the clergy to preach the Gospel to a lot of people, “ he said.

Speaking when he attended Mass at Christ the King Anglican church in Mansa, President Lungu indicates that the Church should continue to pray for Peace and Unity in the Country.

The Republican President notes that it is the duty of the church to ensure that they preach peace to all the politicians in the country.

He points out that the church should always be able to offer guidance especially to the politicians in the country so that peace can continue to rein.

And Anglican Diocese of Luapula Bishop Robert Mumbi says the country will continue to enjoy peace even as it goes to the polls.

Bishop Mumbi explains that the Church will always be praying for the peace of the Nation so that the devil is not given chance to bring disunity during and after elections.

He points out that is It possible for all politicians in the country to remain united even in the midst of elections.

Advising politicians not be allowed to divide the Nation, the clergyman has since encouraged the Republican President to continue depending on God as he leads the Nation.

The Republican President is in Luapula Province to officially open the Patriotic Front conference were new Provincial leaders will be elected.

