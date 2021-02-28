Zambia’s Honorary Consul in Istanbul, Bulent Goktuna says Zambia and Turkey have established mutually beneficial relations that have continued to grow in recent years.

Dr Goktuna said Turkey regards Zambia as a strategic partner both in the Southern African region and the continent as a whole.

“ Turkey and Zambia have established an extremely good relationship and this is accelerated during this period and I am happy that there has been an acceleration of relations in a positive manner,” Dr Goktuna said.

He was speaking at the Zambian Chancery in Ankara shortly before handing over a consignment of 12 computers and a laptop worth 166,000 Turkish Lira (US$23,000) to Zambia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Joseph Chilengi.

This is according to a statement to ZANIS signed by First Secretary for Press, at the Zambian Embassy in Turkey , Jeremy Munthali.

Dr Goktuna said the high-level reciprocal visits in July 2018 by President Edgar Lungu, and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, were a demonstration of the growing relations between the two countries.

He expressed happiness that the reciprocal visits culminated into the signing of 12 bilateral agreements on cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

“I am confident that we will have a further stronger relationship between Turkey and Zambia and this is our target. I am sure that many other good things are yet to come and this is just a part of it,” Dr Goktuna said.

He also pledged to work with the Mission to improve relations with countries in the region such as Azerbaijan.

The Zambian Mission in Turkey covers Azerbaijan, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Georgia and North Macedonia as countries of extra accreditation on a non-residential basis.

Dr Goktuna also pledged to continue supporting the Mission in its efforts to actualise Zambia’s Foreign Policy anchored on Economic Diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the Zambian Envoy thanked Dr Goktuna for the donation and assured that the computers would be put to good use to ensure efficiency in the work of the Embassy.

“I need to acknowledge that this is modern equipment, state-of-the-art and it will go a long way to support the work of the embassy and the Government,” Dr Chilengi said.

He also commended Dr Goktuna for his long service to Zambia, which dates back before 2014 when the Zambian Embassy in Ankara was opened.

And Dr Chilengi has unveiled a photo wall display of Presidential portraits of the six Heads of State that have ruled Zambia since independence in 1964.

The display at the entrance of the Zambian Chancery showcases Presidential portraits of President Lungu, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Dr Frederick Chiluba, Dr Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, Mr Rupiah Banda and Mr Michael Sata.

Dr Chilengi said the photo wall display was a demonstration of Zambia’s rich political history as well as impeccable democratic credentials that the country was renowned for.