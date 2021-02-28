9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Zesco Cut Forest To Size To Reach Summit

Zesco United are back at the summit of FAZ Super Division log following an emphatic 3-0 away Ndola derby victory over Forest Rangers on Sunday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The victory lifts Zesco from number two to one, exchanging places with Zanaco on 34 and 33 points from 18 and 19 games played respectively.

Sunday’s derby win also sent a statement to Zesco’s fellow 2020/2021 contenders, as the eight-time champions won their third successive league game for the first time this season following a 2-1 win over Power Dynamos on February 17 and a 3-1 victory against Buildcon all at home.

Striker Winston Kalengo tapped-in a poorly cleared ball inside the box in the 12th minute.

It took another two minutes for Zesco to extend their lead through Tafadzwa Rusike who was lurking in unmarked position on the far left post from where turned in an assist from Kalengo.

The contest was put to bed in the 69th minute when Enock Sakala fired in the ball from range after he was put though by John Chingandu to score his fifth goal of the season.

Forest is fifth following the loss and on 28 points from 18 matches played after suffering their second straight league defeat.

Meanwhile, in the lunchtime kickoff, Buildcon beat second from bottom Young Green Eagles 2-1.

Chipolopolo striker Brian Mwila put Buildcon ahead in the 13th minute to score his sixth goal of the season.

Patrick Ngoma made it two-nil in the 64th minute but Liable Chijiba cut the margin when he scored Young Eagles consolation goal in the 75th minute.

Buildcon are sixth on 28 points after ending a two-match losing run while Young Eagles have 18 points after collecting 2 points from their last three games.

Previous articlePF General Conference to be held Virtually-Davies Mwila

