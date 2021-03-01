HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has called for discipline amongst the men and women in the law enforcement agencies for effective service delivery to the people of Zambia.

Speaking when he commissioned and handed over 20 newly built housing units for officers under the immigration department at Kasumbalesa, Hon Kampyongo said that a disciplined law enforcement officer is an effective one.

He says that government remains committed to ensuring that proper accommodation is provided for law enforcement agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Hon Kampyongo who was flanked by his Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mr Masiye Banda says that President Lungu endeavors to improve the living standards of all his men and women in uniform as Commander in Chief.

The Minister has further urged all law enforcement officers to refrain from getting themselves entangled in politics and stick to serving the Zambian people with fairness and impartiality.

Hon Kampyongo has further implored Zambia Police Inspector Kakoma Kanganja to ensure that his men and women in the Zambia Police outfit stand ready to maintain law and order in the country before, during, and after the upcoming general elections.

And Chililabombwe Member of Parliament Hon Richard Musukwa has hailed President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for his passion for the safety and wellness of the people of his Constituency.

“ Ba Honorable Minister the fact that you have now commissioned houses for both Police and Immigration in my Constituency is testimony enough that President Lungu cares deeply for our people here in Chililabombwe which is a border town” Hon Musukwa said.

Hon Kampyongo was accompanied to Kasumbalesa by Copperbelt Province Minister Hon Japhen Mwakalombe, Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Mr. Masiye Banda, Police Inspector Mr. Kakoma Kanganja, and other senior government and PF officials.