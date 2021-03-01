9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 1, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kampyongo calls for discipline amongst the men and women in the law enforcement agencies

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
General News Kampyongo calls for discipline amongst the men and women in the law...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has called for discipline amongst the men and women in the law enforcement agencies for effective service delivery to the people of Zambia.

Speaking when he commissioned and handed over 20 newly built housing units for officers under the immigration department at Kasumbalesa, Hon Kampyongo said that a disciplined law enforcement officer is an effective one.
He says that government remains committed to ensuring that proper accommodation is provided for law enforcement agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Hon Kampyongo who was flanked by his Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mr Masiye Banda says that President Lungu endeavors to improve the living standards of all his men and women in uniform as Commander in Chief.

The Minister has further urged all law enforcement officers to refrain from getting themselves entangled in politics and stick to serving the Zambian people with fairness and impartiality.

Hon Kampyongo has further implored Zambia Police Inspector Kakoma Kanganja to ensure that his men and women in the Zambia Police outfit stand ready to maintain law and order in the country before, during, and after the upcoming general elections.

And Chililabombwe Member of Parliament Hon Richard Musukwa has hailed President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for his passion for the safety and wellness of the people of his Constituency.

“ Ba Honorable Minister the fact that you have now commissioned houses for both Police and Immigration in my Constituency is testimony enough that President Lungu cares deeply for our people here in Chililabombwe which is a border town” Hon Musukwa said.
Hon Kampyongo was accompanied to Kasumbalesa by Copperbelt Province Minister Hon Japhen Mwakalombe, Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Mr. Masiye Banda, Police Inspector Mr. Kakoma Kanganja, and other senior government and PF officials.

Previous articlePatriotic Front is Poised to take the Zambia to the Promised Land – President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Kampyongo calls for discipline amongst the men and women in the law enforcement agencies

HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has called for discipline amongst the men and women in the law enforcement...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Rev. Sumaili urges the church to be Beacons of peace ahead of the August 12th general elections

General News Chief Editor - 7
Minister of National guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has called on the church to be a beacon of peace ahead of the ...
Read more

Church calls for smart campaigns ahead of August 12 General Elections

General News Chief Editor - 2
United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Northern Presbytery Bishop Maybin Mulenga has called for smart campaigns ahead of this year's general elections. Bishop Mulenga said there...
Read more

Turkey regards Zambia as a strategic partner in the sub region – Dr Goktuna

General News Chief Editor - 7
Zambia’s Honorary Consul in Istanbul, Bulent Goktuna says Zambia and Turkey have established mutually beneficial relations that have continued to grow in recent...
Read more

A.U honours President Lungu’s for his efforts on implementation of AfCFTA

General News Chief Editor - 9
THE African Union in collaboration with AE Trade Group and the Africa Business Association, have honoured President, Edgar Lungu with an appreciation award. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.