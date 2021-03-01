9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 1, 2021
Headlines
Mwila urges PF members to respect party leaders

Mwila urges PF members to respect party leaders
The Luapula Province Patriotic Front Conference has closed with Francis Musunga, who is also Samfya council chairperson, being elected as new provincial chairperson.

Others elected are Ronald Chitotela as vice chairperson and Angela Sichone as chairperson for women while Newton Kalaba has been elected as youth chairperson.

Speaking when he closed the conference held at Don Bosco Hall in Mansa, Patriotic Front Secretary General (SG) Davies Mwila warned party members against disrespecting party leaders.

Mr. Mwila said disrespecting leaders in the party is uncalled for and that unity should be the core value that drives the PF.

“I have noted that there is a habit by some of our members disrespecting the party leaders including the Head of State, this habit should end forthwith,” he said.

Mr. Mwila stated that as the country is nearing the general elections hence the party should be united.

“All aspiring candidates for political positions should be united and should not drag the name of the President into the mad, anyone who disrespects the leadership will not be adopted,” he said.

He has also warned those intending to stand as Members of Parliament not to brand their vehicles with the party logo.

“Anyone who is found branding a vehicle with his name and party logo will be disciplined,” he stated.

Mr. Mwila further said those aspiring to stand as Members of Parliament should be patient and not force themselves to be adopted.

“Those who won’t be adopted should not run away from the party but support those who will be adopted and work to unite the party,” he said.

The SG has since urged the newly elected Luapula Province PF committee members to work together.

“Your job is to ensure that the members who left the party are brought back to the party. You should also ensure that President Lungu wins in Luapula,” he said.

And newly elected Luapula Province PF chairperson Francis Musunga has called for hard work among those that have been elected.

“The general elections are around the corner and we have no time to relax, work starts now,” he said.

Mr. Musunga has since promised hard work and unity in the provincial committee and the party as whole in the region.

