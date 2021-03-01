Republican President Edgar Lungu says the Patriotic Front Party has laid a foundation for development in all sectors of the economy in the 10 years that the party has been in power.

President Lungu says having laid the foundation for development the Patriotic Front is poised to take the country to the promised land of prosperity and unity.

The President said this when he opened the Patriotic Front Luapula Province Conference in Mansa District yesterday.

He says due to the good policies of the Patriotic Front Luapula Province is poised to be an economic giant, as has been witnessed by the massive investments that the province is attracting.

President Lungu cited the Mwenda – Kasomeno road as one project that will not only transform Luapula Province but also create employment to the people in the province.

“Things are happening in Luapula, this province is poised to be an economical giant, the province has good climate, soils and so much water, I am confident that Luapula will develop,” President Lungu said.

He has since called for a leadership with a new mindset and the zeal to bring development, if the country is to achieve the vision 2030.

President Lungu has told the delegates to the Provincial Conference that as the Patriotic Front Party is serious about renewing structures throughout the country, there should be no room for divisions in the party.

And Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila urged the delegates to accept the will of the people in the elections.

Earlier outgoing Luapula Province Patriotic Front Chairman Nickson Chilangwa revealed that the party in the province remains strong as evidenced by the fact that it has not lost any by elections since 2016.

Mr Chilangwa , who is also Provincial minister , says with the increased number of voters the province is aiming to increase the number of branches from the current 18000 to 20000.

He urged those that will be elected to ensure that the party continues to win elections.

“Winning elections is not about money but the heart, we need leaders that are committed to give good results,” Mr Chilangwa said.

He thanked President Lungu for giving him an opportunity to serve as provincial chairman and called on those that will be elected to ensure that their is discipline in the party.