Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Mumbi Phiri has said that it is a waste of time talking about President Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 general elections.
Mrs. Phiri charged that those that have been bringing up this issue were just politicking as the courts have already cleared this issue.
Speaking when she featured on Pan African radio’sPeople’s Debate’ program, Mrs. Phiri said the party has already resolved that President Edgar Lungu will be the party’s sole presidential candidate in the August 12 elections because he is an easy commodity to sell.
She explained that President Lungu has won the hearts of many Zambians across the country as he has proved that he is a humble leader who cares for people.
The PF Deputy Secretary-General also stated that it would be very easy to market President Lungu due to the unprecedented development the PF government has implemented under his leadership within a short period of time.
Mrs. Phiri said it is these developments that will see President Lungu win with over 70 percent of the votes come August 12, 2021.
And Mrs. Phiri stated that for the first time in the history of Zambia, President Lungu is the only head of state who cut his salary by 20 percent to give to the vulnerable.
“He has the right to get that money and give it to his relatives or children to spend it however they want,” Mrs. Phiri said.
She explained that she was shocked when she traveled to Western province with President Lungu to learn that the head of state used his personal salary to build fish ponds for the people who were called ‘Linyungandambo” in order empower them.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Phiri said the party has not stopped anyone from challenging President Lungu at the forthcoming General Conference as long as they are members of the party and qualify.
“We have not stopped anyone to challenge President Lungu but we have rules that are supposed to be followed,” she said.
And Mrs. Phiri stated that the party is more than ready to welcome back former Roan Member of Parliament Hon. Chishimba Kambwili if he decides to go back to PF.
“Now, if Hon. Kambwili even at 12 hours today said he is coming back to the PF; he is more than welcome because that is what we have been preaching, ” Mrs. said.
She explained that Hon. Kambwili is one of the founder members of the party who will be welcomed in the same manner, Hon. Mwenya Musenge and Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has been received.
And the PF Deputy SG said it was unfortunate that the former PF Secretary General Mrs. Bridget Atanga is again at the center of wrangles in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
“This is the same woman who nearly brought bloodshed in PF when President Michael Sata died,” she said. Mrs. Phiri said it is unfortunate that the country can have a woman who is always finding herself on the wrong side of things.
Meanwhile, former Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Dr. Bishop Chomba says he will concentrate on campaigning for President Edgar Lungu so that he can carry the day come August 12 elections.
Dr. Bishop Chomba says President Lungu has shown to be a good leader who has the heart to take the country to another level, therefore, he must be given another term for him to finish what he needs to deliver.
In an interview in Mufulira today, the former Permanent Secretary says if President Lungu is voted in the office again the country will no longer look the same.
Dr. Bishop Chomba says the head of state has shown a commitment to facelift the entire country in the short period he has been in office.
“Even the opposition themselves are able to see what the President has done. He has made sure that all corners of the country get a share of development,” says Dr. Bishop Chomba.
“So it is very important that he retain in power So that we can be able to see the Zambia we want. I will be on the ground just to ensure that Zambians give him the much-needed support in August.
Dr. Bishop Chomba says his focus now is to be on the ground to campaign for President Lungu so that the opposition will never have any chance to be in the higher office of the land.
“President Lungu is the one who deserves to be in the state house and nobody else. We need leaders like him who have the zeal to change the face of the country. Others if given a chance to govern they will only bring Zambia backward,” he says.
A WASTE OF TIME MAYBE
BUT IF PEOPLE FREELY STRONGLY ABOUT IT WHY NOT LET THEM VOICE THEIR CONCERNS
IT IS THEIR DEMOCRATIC RIGHT … AND IF YOU FEEL YOU RIGHT WHAT ARE YOU CONCERNED ABOUT AND WHY KEEP BRINGING IT UP ?
Indeed it’s a waste of time, Lungu isn’t eligible to contest the coming election and we’ll show him that through the ballot. However there will be consequences for bleaching the Constitution for himself and those that will facilitate it should he force himself on the ballot. Our Courts are equal to the task
PF also know that Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest. They are just pretending because they are trying to protect their jobs. If they choose another person they will certainly lose their positions. Yes the court may have ruled that he’s ‘eligible’ but that court consists of people who are also human, prone to error and manipulation. Why does the PF insist on sticking to Edgar Lungu as the sole candidate? Don’t they have other capable people. These cash donations we are witnessing almost every day is proof of desperation. Did Mwanawasa ever allow cash donations of any sort? Desperate people do desperate things
So PF is full of uneducated f00ls,ah?
Winango azalira come 12th August,2021!
The constitution is very clear on this 3rd term issue…Muyopa chani kansi?
Giving lungu an undeserved and illegal term in office is sentencing Zambia to death.
Mumbi Phiri is hallucinating as usual. With the high cost of living, corruption and general unhappiness how will ECL win the Election by 70%? People are Hungry and Angry for Change while PF Cadres are all over flashing bundles of money to buy votes. People will vote 4 change. By August 12,2021 prices of consumer goods will be unaffordable to the Common Man. As for ECL’s Eligibility, ECZ and Concourt will have to endorse ECL’s Third Term. For now the Republican Constitution is clear. “A person who has been elected and sworn in twice is not eligible to stand as President” ECZ will need to certify Lungu’s PF Presidential Candidature while Concourt will rule on the Constitutionality.
“……in the history of Zambia, President Lungu is the only head of state who cut his salary by 20 percent to give to the vulnerable….”
When went to state House, he declared k1.8 million , after 18 months in office he declared $2.1 million , can you tell us what business he has that gives those returns ??
Mumbi Phiri lives in a Fantasy world. Maybe she has taken some weed and is intoxicated by huge bundles of printed money she is carrying. How does high inflation, high prices, Hunger, Anger,corruption, mismanagement of the Economy etc make ECL Popular and Electable? Its all wishful thinking by Madam Phiri. Time will tell.
Why don’t you let the concourt decide as for Chomba he knows no one can give him a with his fake papers apart from Lazy Lungu!!
Mumbi Phiri should read the Republican Constitution or seek legal advice on the Eligibility issue. The Republican Constitution states: “A person who has held office twice as President is not eligible for Election as President “. ECL was elected and sworn in twice in 2015 and 2016 and therefore doesn’t qualify for a Third Term. Mumbi Phiri should say that ECL will stand as a PF Presidential Candidate in 2021 becoz he will buy his Eligibility from ECZ and Concourt. Period. Kwamana!
On ECL’s Eligibility Mrs Mumbi Phiri is wrong to say the Courts have cleared the issue. Concourt did not specifically Rule on ECL’s Eligibility becoz that issue was never brought b4 the Court. However when ECL is nominated as a PF Presidential Candidate in May 2021 somebody will challenge his Nomination. The Republican Constitution says a President who has been elected and sworn in twice is not eligible to stand for the third time. In spite of this bar it is generally thought that ECL will use his Powers of Incumbency to buy and secure his Eligibility from ECZ and Concourt in the 2021 Elections. Sad but true!
Why don’t you let the concourt decide as for Chomba he knows no one can give him a with his f ake certificate papers apart from Lazy Lungu!!
Ba Mummy, Ba Mumbi Phiri. Please be respectful of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Do not wear the Holy Rosary of Our Blessed Mother, Mary when you speak about politics using unpleasant and unpalatable language. The Rosary is not an accessory. Thank you.
Now you are Saint Peter aka Mwala…. Dont judge others for you will be judged….
Some people think they will take the same case to the same and get different results. The court will just say that case has already been determined. Remember on constitutional matters there is no appealing to another court.
Pf must go or zambia dies and we will be suffering even more
@Jossie Mwala
ALL POLITICANS START PRAISING THE LORD WHEN THEY GET TO OFFICE
EVEN KAIZER ZULU A BORN AGAIN CHRISTIAN INSULTING OTHERS WIVES AND CHILDREN
HOW DOES THAT COME ABOUT ??
ITS JUST A CONVIENENCE TO THEM AND THEY THING ITS A GATE PASS TO THE PEARLY GATES
STUP*D OF THEM
Every opposition knows PF with ECL as President will pull through…advise concentrate on winning seats in Parliament rather than trying to top him out…Scenario analysis will help most to invest their time and money wisely
When lungu first went to statehouse , he decleared $360,000 , after 18 months in office at his second swearing in , he declared $2.1 million……….
If he is not a corrupt theif ,
tell us where he got that money ?????
Upnd know they are losing. So they have all the time in this world to waste on such nonsense
On Eligibility ECL is on record saying “In 2015 and 2016 u voted me out but I am still here and in 2021 and beyond I will still be there”. So ECL is confident that ECZ and Concourt will endorse his Eligibility in 2021 . Election Rigging is not guaranteed and has dire consequences. With an Economy in dire straits a violent and disputed Election in August 2021 will have far reaching consequences. The writing is on the wall.
Mumbwe Phiri is right, let us not waste time talking about Lungu who has already held office twice and does not qualify to stand or go for a third term. Let us be talking about HH, Freddie Membe and Harry Kalaba. Personally I dislike HK and CK for the role they played to make an illegal president.
May be the people will may their wish known on him .How on earth can a minister in a country which is balancing it’s books on borrowed money afford to buy an helicopter ? Imbuto balilya .
Lungu,
50 innocent civilians were lynched and burned to death by fellow Zambians, under your watch , for the first time in our illustrious history,
and you watched the murder unfold hoping UPND will get the blame …….
Only the intervention of foreign diplomats forced you to act when they called a meeting with you………
Don’t you think Zambians deserve answers to that bloodied spot in our history ????
We need answers, least we forget…..
What other development will UPND bring, start anew?
THERE ARE SOME PRIVATE POLLS OUT THERE AND IT APPEARS UPND IS AHEAD
NOTE !! ALL THE VENDORS FLYING PF FLAGS ETC ARE NOT EVEN REGISTERED TO VOTERS
SO THE PF IS READING THE MOOD INCORRECTLY
LETS STOP THE INSULTS LETS FORGET ALL POLITICAL PARTIES
LET’S GET BACK TO NORMAL
JUST SEEN ON SOCIAL MEDIA ??
LET’S VOTE FOR ALI BABA AS HE ONLY HAD 40 THIEVES
A WIN WIN SITUATION FOR EVERYONE
According to this lady and PF, the Presidential Empowerment Fund is Rungu`s personal money or PF money, and the people of Zambia should be grateful?…absolutely non.se.nce.
“….the party has not stopped anyone from challenging President Lungu at the forthcoming General Conference as long as they are members of the party and qualify.”, The heap of manure this lady can produce, is just unbelievable !! The PF members who echo such statements, must be ret.ards.
Yes, you are building whatever….., but note that the beneficiaries of the development are those awarded contracts. Development should not be focused on structures, but should also concern ways to enable ordinary families have 3 meals per day. You don’t do that by dishing out Cash
Lungu is not eligible to stand in the 2021 elections cause he was
1) elected twice
2)Sworn in twice
3)Held office twice
Just because some concourt judges will be compromised does not mean he is eligible to stand.
Just watch this space
True As # independent above says.
If lungu has not held office twice , why has he declared his assets twice ??
First when he first went to statehouse , declaring $360,000,
then 18 months later declaring $2.1 million ??
For now Put aside the stealing this reveals ,
I fail to understand when the Constitutional Court has already cleared the matter, why the debate comes up again and again? I think people have ample time to waste on stale issues.
Zambians are known as peace loving people. We are law abiding and God fearing people. We can’t imagine, even in our wildest of dreams, to surpass or violate any law of the land. We have full respect for the judiciary. But since last few days, Hakainde Hichilema and his goons are attacking the judiciary of Zambia. Though the apex judiciary has cleared air on Second Term of President Edgar Lungu, Hichilema is spreading false information about it and creating confusion among us.
HH and UPND should stop confusing the people. It won’t help. We know the truth and whom to vote. Instead of these tricks, he should concentrate on campaign.
You appear to be an educated man who can read and write English. I would request you to read the judgement once again very carefully. Understand it. If you can’t, consult a lawyer. He will tell explain it to you.
Let us leave it to the party, whether PF is full of f00ls or not. If you are so confident that you know the law better than judges, why don’t you file a case and prove your point? Commenting here won’t prove your point.
You doubt the capacities of the judges! Here you are not ready to accept the judgement on the presidential term of ECL but you commend the same court for judgement on illegal occupation of office by some ministers and order to pay back the salaries! It is nothing but mediocrity. As far as matter of ECL’s candidature is concerned, you should be the last person to comment on that. Did anyone question your master HH, why he is not allowing anyone else in his party, even to speak and why it is only HH who interacts with media every time? You will not find anywhere to hide, if people started asking questions…
People are free to voice their opinions on the matter until it was being debated. Now that the court has settled it, people should stop discussing, it would be contempt of court to wreck it up again and again.
At one point this Mumbi Phiri said on radio that the old guard who have been in parliament for a long time must pave way for young ones, completely blank on how democracy works. People have the right to choose who they want to choose, there is nothing like paving way in a democracy, the peoples choice matter.
A waste of time to talk, huh?
So much for humble and listening…
I understand that even before we consider the controversy of the third term the PF have already broken provisions of their own constitution. It is a very interesting state of affairs. They will be taking each other to court while others take them to court also…