Zesco United trounced visiting second from bottom Lumwana Radiants 4-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola today to reclaim top spot as the complexion of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division campaign slowly looks like a two-horse race.

Adrian Chama, Solomon Sakala, Luwawa Kasoma and Thabani Kamusoko struck the target to see Zesco restore their one point lead over Zanaco from 19 and 20 games played respectively.

Chama scored a goal-of-the-season contender with a spectacular long-range punt in the 7th minutes from just inside Zesco’s own area after he picked out Lumwana goalkeeper Ngelekwa Katebwa wandering off his line.

Sakala then turned in a Jesse Were corner in the 46th minute and Luwawa scored his debut Zesco goal in the 63rd minute.

Lumwana striker Emmanuel Manda later cut Zesco’s lead in the 71st minute.

However, Kamusoko completed the rout in injury time to hand Zesco their fourth successive league win for the first time this season.

Zesco have 37 points, Zanaco have 36 points while third placed Forest Rangers trail at number three where they share 31 points with Buildcon and Kabwe Warriors who complete the top five with 14 league games left before the top four places are decided.

Meanwhile, Red Arrows stealth recovery continued on Thursday when they beat Prison Leopards 1-0.

Veteran striker James Chamanga scored his seventh goal of the season to help guide Arrows to their third straight league win and are also unbeaten in their last four fixtures.

The result sees 8th placed Arrows gather 29 points from twenty games, tied with Prison who are at number seven on the table.