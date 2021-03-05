Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima has urged the new members of the Police Public Complaints Commission (PPCC) to be impartial and fair as they execute their duties.

Justice Mambilima said the commission should investigate complaints from the members of the general public about the police action in a thorough and fair manner.

She explained that the main function of the PPCC is to oversee police actions, investigate and make recommendations to relevant authorities.

ZANIS reports the Chief Justice said this in Lusaka today after swearing-in five members of the Police Public Complaints Commission.

“I urge you to fully implement your mandate of receiving and investigating the complaints from the general public about the conduct of the police as they carry out their duties. Complaints have even reached my office about abuse of authority by the police as they execute their duties, therefore make sure that you perform according to the guidelines under Article 237(2) of the laws of Zambia,” she stressed.

She pointed out that investigating matters exhaustively before making recommendations will bring about public satisfaction in the way the commission handles the complaints.

Justice Mambilima further stressed that individual members must not hesitate to declare interest whenever conflicted in any matter before them to ensure unbiased recommendations.

Members of the commission that have been sworn-in today are Getrude Musyani as vice chairperson, Maeke Njunju, Chibesa Chibesakunda Mumba, Evans Hamaila and Isaac Chilanga and members.

On Wednesday this week, (3rd March 2021), President Edgar Lungu swore in Patrick Mutale as Chairperson of the Police Public Complaints Commission.

The Head of State emphasized that the performance and conduct of the Zambia Police Service before, during and after the August 12 general elections was a subject of public debate.