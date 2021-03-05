9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 5, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Be impartial, Chief Justice tells Police Public Complaints Commission members

By Chief Editor
44 views
0
Headlines Be impartial, Chief Justice tells Police Public Complaints Commission members
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima has urged the new members of the Police Public Complaints Commission (PPCC) to be impartial and fair as they execute their duties.

Justice Mambilima said the commission should investigate complaints from the members of the general public about the police action in a thorough and fair manner.

She explained that the main function of the PPCC is to oversee police actions, investigate and make recommendations to relevant authorities.

ZANIS reports the Chief Justice said this in Lusaka today after swearing-in five members of the Police Public Complaints Commission.

“I urge you to fully implement your mandate of receiving and investigating the complaints from the general public about the conduct of the police as they carry out their duties. Complaints have even reached my office about abuse of authority by the police as they execute their duties, therefore make sure that you perform according to the guidelines under Article 237(2) of the laws of Zambia,” she stressed.

She pointed out that investigating matters exhaustively before making recommendations will bring about public satisfaction in the way the commission handles the complaints.

Justice Mambilima further stressed that individual members must not hesitate to declare interest whenever conflicted in any matter before them to ensure unbiased recommendations.

Members of the commission that have been sworn-in today are Getrude Musyani as vice chairperson, Maeke Njunju, Chibesa Chibesakunda Mumba, Evans Hamaila and Isaac Chilanga and members.

On Wednesday this week, (3rd March 2021), President Edgar Lungu swore in Patrick Mutale as Chairperson of the Police Public Complaints Commission.

The Head of State emphasized that the performance and conduct of the Zambia Police Service before, during and after the August 12 general elections was a subject of public debate.

Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima (fourth from left) poses for the picture with newly appointed Police Public Commission board members after swearing in at the high Court. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima (fourth from left) poses for the picture with newly appointed Police Public Commission board members after swearing in at the high Court. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

Previous articleNkana and Napsa Saturday League Games Postponed

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Be impartial, Chief Justice tells Police Public Complaints Commission members

Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima has urged the new members of the Police Public Complaints Commission (PPCC) to be impartial...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia continues recording reduction in Covid-19 cases

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
Zambia has in the last five days continued to record a reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases. During the Covid-19 update yesterday, Minister of...
Read more

HH Unveils Management Team, Cornelius Mweetwa is New Party spokesperson, and Katuka is new Party Chairman

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Stephen Katuka as the party National Chairman while Choma Central Member of Parliament...
Read more

There will be no By Election in Kaputa Constituency following the Death of the Member of Parliament

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says there will be no by_election in Kaputa Constituency following the death of Member of Parliament Hon Maxas...
Read more

It’s a Waste of Time Talking about President Lungu’s Eligibility to Contest the 2021 General Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 53
Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Mumbi Phiri has said that it is a waste of time talking about President Lungu's eligibility to contest the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.