Vice President, Inonge Wina says that the PF is distancing itself from the reported cadres displaying large sums of cash on social media.
Stating that development is with the intentions of painting a bad image on the hard working PF, Mrs Wina said that it may not be a shock if the investigations revealed that the people who are in the videos are not real PF cadres but messy people masquerading as PF cadres with the intentions of tarnishing the image of the ruling party.
The Vice President disclosed that the Police Service and the Drug Enforcement Commission (I DEC) for this reason are jointly investigating suspected cadres who are displaying huge volumes of money in videos on social media.
She said the police have taken keen interest in the matter and have instituted investigations to find out who is showing enormous amounts of money in public.
Mrs Wina however, added that the Police will inform the nation on the matter as soon as they are done with investigations at the appropriate time.
She was speaking today in Parliament, when she responded to a question from honorable Member of Parliament for Mapatizwa Constituency Clive Miyanda.
Who asked a question to find out where the PF cadres are getting the huge sums of money which they are displaying in public when the country is experiencing an economic crisis.
He asked if the PF had taken the trouble to investigate where the money was coming from.
This is nothing
I have a job in Scotland and earn more than £1,200 a month. I have a car I have a house with only 18 years to go before finish and an afford a Zambian ticket every 4 months,
So these monies I have seen on Social media are nothing to me.
Let them be
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Sleeping DEC & Police
Where have you been Mushota?? A job is a job and I am thankful you have one. Last time I checked, you said you had a PhD. At 1200 pounds (1658$) which will translate into 20$ per hour. In the USA, you don’t need a PhD for that money. Even a bartender, stripper, waiter, housekeeper, plumber, concierge will make that very easy. Be humble.
Mushota only over 1200 ? I thought you were going to say at least over 6000 pounds. Is that what you call Money? That is mere change to many business men like myself. Stop embarrassing yourself and fellow diasporans there. You are working as carers and you are proud Haha .
Anyway back to important matters. Those videos were created by paid upnd thugs who were dressed in pf regalia. After those videos they had to give back that money to hh
Fyi mushota I gave my daughter equivalent to 2500 pounds for her birthday and she is only in primary school. And yet that is the money you are bragging with here after working over time and night shifts wiping old people backside. This is why I say upnd diasporans are backwards
welcome back mushota
Just go to BOZ and ask Mvunga he will give the receipts of money he has printed and distributed accordingly to cadres
Iwe KZ. At least Mushota has a decent job. Her income is pure unlike yours. Your daughter must be making money on your behalf through prostitution.
You are a thug and a low life. Wait till august you will cry like a bitcchh. I’ve told you many times watch shawshank redemption for inspiration.