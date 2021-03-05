Vice President, Inonge Wina says that the PF is distancing itself from the reported cadres displaying large sums of cash on social media.

Stating that development is with the intentions of painting a bad image on the hard working PF, Mrs Wina said that it may not be a shock if the investigations revealed that the people who are in the videos are not real PF cadres but messy people masquerading as PF cadres with the intentions of tarnishing the image of the ruling party.

The Vice President disclosed that the Police Service and the Drug Enforcement Commission (I DEC) for this reason are jointly investigating suspected cadres who are displaying huge volumes of money in videos on social media.

She said the police have taken keen interest in the matter and have instituted investigations to find out who is showing enormous amounts of money in public.

Mrs Wina however, added that the Police will inform the nation on the matter as soon as they are done with investigations at the appropriate time.

She was speaking today in Parliament, when she responded to a question from honorable Member of Parliament for Mapatizwa Constituency Clive Miyanda.

Who asked a question to find out where the PF cadres are getting the huge sums of money which they are displaying in public when the country is experiencing an economic crisis.

He asked if the PF had taken the trouble to investigate where the money was coming from.