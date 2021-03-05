The Mansa Rotary Club has sourced 6 Million US dollars to be channeled towards the Malaria Fight in the country. Mansa Rotary Club President Charles Sichinga reveals that part of the funds is coming from Bill gate foundation and the World vision.

Mr. Sichinga points out that all the paperwork has been completed and the project will be launched soon.

Speaking when Rotary Club of Mansa donated 10 bicycles to the Ministry of Health which will be used by Community Health Workers, Mr. Sichinga indicated that the end Malaria project which Rotary Club is implementing will in the first phase focus on Central and Muchinga Provinces.

A total of 10 Districts have been identified from these two provinces to benefit from the project.

“We shall train 2500 Community Health Workers whom we shall later equip and sustain under this project, ” says Mr. Sichinga.

Mr. Sichinga explained that Mansa District in Luapula Province is also set to benefit from this program as it was being implemented by the Rotary Club of Mansa.

He notes that all the Districts which are under this project seem to have high incidences of Malaria in the country.

” Our aim is to help eliminate malaria in the country by 90 percent so that the country can be Malaria free,” says Mansa Rotary Club President.

Mr. Sichinga explains that with the efforts of different stakeholders it will be possible for Zambia to deal with the issue of Malaria once and for all.

And Mansa District Administration Officer Judith Nyirenda said Government has put in place a number of interventions aimed at ending malaria in the country.

Mrs. Nyirenda points out that Indoor Residue spraying and the distribution of insecticides treated mosquitoes nets are some of the interventions which are in place.

The District Administration Officer observes that the intervention by Rotary Club in the fight against malaria is timely as the country targets to end Malaria by the end of this year.