Morocco and Zambia are poised to build on positive relations to promote further development, trade, and diplomacy.

Both countries’ representatives announced their desires for further cooperation on Friday during the inauguration of Zambia’s new representatives in Morocco.

Zambia’s Foreign Minister Joseph Malanji and Nasser Bourita, Morocco’s Minister of foreign affairs, African cooperation and Moroccan expatriates, attended the event welcoming the new officials to their post.

From today, Zambia will be represented in Morocco’s capital by Ambassador Eliphas Chinyonga as well as Consul Kelvin Malisase who will head Zambia’s consulate in Laayoune.

The new diplomatic missions intend to build on positive relations and improve interactions between Morocco and Zambia, as well as promote trade and development.

The two African nations have been working together intensively over the few past years to increase economic activity.

These efforts have resulted in a 25% increase in bilateral economic activity, which the two friendly nations are keen to extend even further.

The new diplomatic missions, which were originally opened in October, will improve dialogue between the country and enable further cooperation on key issues.

As a sign of positive relations, Zambia again emphasized its “active support” for Morocco’s diplomatic efforts surrounding the Western Sahara issue.

Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Malanji stated that relations with Morocco were “solid” and that Zambia supports the “legitimate positions of Morocco.”

Nasser Bourita added that “we often exchange on our bilateral relations and on regional issues, especially within the African continent and within the framework of the African Union.”

Today’s diplomatic formalities additionally served to dispel rumors surrounding Zambia’s consulate in Laayoune.

Algerian media had reported that Zambia had withdrawn its consulate in Laayoune, something Zambian officials simply described as “false.”