-An Indian investor has pledged to build a specialised agriculture university in Zambia at an initial cost of US$1 million, Zambia’s High Commissioner to India, Judith Kapijimpanga has disclosed.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said Banyan Impex Private Limited Director, J.M. Patel will travel to Zambia on March 15, 2021 with a view of starting the registration process of the investment in Zambia.

She said this when Texila University-Lusaka Representative Jesvin Kumar paid a courtesy on her in New Delhi, India.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga stated that the mission is proud of Texila American University Lusaka which has roots from India, as it took a bold step to invest in Zambia and is currently doing well.

She said over 500 Zambians are currently in Indian universities and praised Texila American University for taking the investment to Zambia to lessen costs.

The High Commissioner said Zambia is one of the best investment destinations in Africa, after ranking fourth most peaceful country in Africa, according to the 2020 Global Peace Index.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga however said investors should target Zambia’s energy manufacturing, construction, tourism and agriculture sectors as prioritised by President Edgar Lungu.

Meanwhile, Texila University Lusaka representative Jesvin Kumar said investing in Zambia was the best decision as universities cater for Zambians, countries in Africa and one student from America.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media in Lusaka today by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in Indian Naviley Bangwe.