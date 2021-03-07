Napsa Stars coach Mohammed Fathi believes last Wednesday’s league loss at Young Green Eagles has not dented their belief heading into this Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group B opener in Morocco against holders RS Berkane.

Napsa are currently en route to Berkane on the back of a humbling 3-1 away league loss to struggling promoted side Young Eagles in Kafue.

The result is sixth from bottom Napsa’s heaviest league defeat this season.

“We know where the breakdown is and the players are taking each game separately,” Fathi said.

“And this game has different preparations and mentality and they are ready to fight.”

Napsa’s league form is in contrast to their continental run where they are unbeaten in their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Meanwhile, the 23-member team left for Casablanca on Saturday afternoon from Lusaka via the Dubai.

From Casablanca, the team will travel north-east near the Algerian border to Berkane.

It will also be Napsa’s debut away trip to North Africa after preliminary stage excursions to Comoros, Mozambique and Kenya.

“It is a long journey, I can’t say what the effect on the team will be but we will assess the players when we arrive after midnight meaning; early Monday morning, and we will see what we can do,”Fathi said.

TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Philip Banda, Rabson Muchelenganga, Shaban Ohdoji

DEFENDERS: David Owino, Luka Banda, Luka Nguni, Lawrence Chungu, Bornwell Silengo, Amos Simwanza

MIDFIELDERS: Jacob Ngulube, Daniel Adoko ,Dickson Chapa, Danny Silavwe, Aaron Kabwe, Austin Banda,Enock Sabumukama ,Aaron Banda, Simon Chipanama

STRIKERS: Chanda Mushili, Bornwell Mwape, Jimmy Mukeya, Emmanuel Mayuka, Doisy