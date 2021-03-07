9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 7, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Napsa Stars Head To Morocco

By sports
44 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Napsa Stars Head To Morocco
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa Stars coach Mohammed Fathi believes last Wednesday’s league loss at Young Green Eagles has not dented their belief heading into this Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group B opener in Morocco against holders RS Berkane.

Napsa are currently en route to Berkane on the back of a humbling 3-1 away league loss to struggling promoted side Young Eagles in Kafue.

The result is sixth from bottom Napsa’s heaviest league defeat this season.

“We know where the breakdown is and the players are taking each game separately,” Fathi said.

“And this game has different preparations and mentality and they are ready to fight.”

Napsa’s league form is in contrast to their continental run where they are unbeaten in their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Meanwhile, the 23-member team left for Casablanca on Saturday afternoon from Lusaka via the Dubai.

From Casablanca, the team will travel north-east near the Algerian border to Berkane.

It will also be Napsa’s debut away trip to North Africa after preliminary stage excursions to Comoros, Mozambique and Kenya.

“It is a long journey, I can’t say what the effect on the team will be but we will assess the players when we arrive after midnight meaning; early Monday morning, and we will see what we can do,”Fathi said.

TEAM
GOALKEEPERS: Philip Banda, Rabson Muchelenganga, Shaban Ohdoji

DEFENDERS: David Owino, Luka Banda, Luka Nguni, Lawrence Chungu, Bornwell Silengo, Amos Simwanza

MIDFIELDERS: Jacob Ngulube, Daniel Adoko ,Dickson Chapa, Danny Silavwe, Aaron Kabwe, Austin Banda,Enock Sabumukama ,Aaron Banda, Simon Chipanama

STRIKERS: Chanda Mushili, Bornwell Mwape, Jimmy Mukeya, Emmanuel Mayuka, Doisy

Previous articleBreaking the cycle of poor harvests

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Napsa Stars Head To Morocco

Napsa Stars coach Mohammed Fathi believes last Wednesday’s league loss at Young Green Eagles has not dented their belief...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Winless Kitwe United’s Woes Continue

Feature Sports sports - 0
Kitwe United’s FAZ Super Division stay is looking very precarious after losing for a four successive league game on Saturday. Chingalika fell 1-0 at Garden...
Read more

Zesco United Eye Four Point Lead

Feature Sports sports - 2
Zesco United have an opportunity to open a four-point lead on the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division table on Sunday when they visit Kabwe Warriors. Zesco...
Read more

Forgotten Man Lazarous Kambole Advised To Make Loan Move

Feature Sports sports - 2
Kaiser Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole has been advised to consider making a loan move away from Soweto giants in search of game time. Kambole, 27,...
Read more

2021 ABSA Cup: Zesco United Wary of Kansanshi Dynamos

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba has predicted a tricky ABSA Cup quarterfinal clash against debutants Kansanshi Dynamos next week. Defending champions Zesco will face Kansanshi...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.