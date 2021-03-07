Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental protection Raphael Nakachinda has disclosed that phase one of the 40 million United states dollars Water project in Luapula Province has reached 41 percent.

The Minister says the Project which is being implemented in two phases will see over 200 000 people in four Districts namely Mansa, Samfya, Kawambwa and Mwense have access to clean and safe water once completed.

Mr. Nakachinda revealed that 27 million United States dollars out of the total amount of the project will be spent on the Mansa and Samfya works while the remaining amount will cater for Mwense and Kawambwa as phase two.

Speaking when he called on Luapula Province Minister at his office, mr Nakachinda said the project for Mansa and Samfya is progressing well while the contract for Mwense and Kawambwa which is in phase two is yet to be awarded.

“As a Ministry we are confident that once the project is completed a lot of people in the Province will have access to safe and clean water and that is the desire of the Republican President Edgar Lungu, ” he said

He further disclosed that his Ministry is implementing another project in Nchelenge and Chiengi Districts apart from 152 boreholes which have been drilled in the Province.

He added that 7 water scheme projects have also been done in the Province as part of government commitment to ensuring people have access to clean and safe water in the country.

And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa stressed the need to establish the Luapula water Authority.

The Minister noted the importance of protecting the Luapula River just as the Zambezi River is also protected.

“There are a lot of human activities taking place along the Luapula River and therefore there is need to regulate how these activities are done,” he observed.

Mr Chilangwa reiterated that the Province will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Water Development so that the Luapula water Authority is actualized.

And the Minister observed that the Water projects being undertaken in the province will enable the water utility company become economically viable.

Minister of water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection is in Luapula Province to tour some of the water Projects in the region.