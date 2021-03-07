9.5 C
Water shortage hit parts of Chikankata district

By Chief Editor
Water shortage hit parts of Chikankata district
A critical shortage of safe drinking water has hit Shamutamba and Twengelele area in Chikankata district of Southern province.

The two communities are walking 5 kilometers to draw water to the nearest water points.

Shamutamba community representative Scavier Mazila complained to ZANIS that members of community are forced to walk a distance of more than five kilometers to have access to clean drinking water.

He said the area has no enough boreholes to cater for the growing population and appealed to government to drill more water points

“Life has been difficult for us here due to lack enough boreholes in Shamutamba area”, he cried.

He appealed to government to drill more boreholes in Shamutamba area in order to alleviate water crisis in Shamutamba in Chief Naluama.

Previous articlePhase I of the $ 40 million Water Reticulation project in Luapula Province makes progress

