Sunday, March 7, 2021
Zesco Grab Fifth Straight Win To Open 4 Point Lead

By sports
Zesco United recorded their fifth consecutive win after edging Kabwe Warriors 2-1 away in Kabwe on Sunday to restore a four point lead at the top of the FAZ Super Division.

Zesco, who have moved to 40 points after playing 20 matches, are four ahead of second placed Zanaco.

All the three goals in this game came in the first half with striker Enock Sakala Jr handing the visitors an early lead at Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu Stadium with a 15th minute headed goal.

Warriors equalised 20 minutes later through Sydney Phiri but Zesco went ahead again this time around with experienced defender Adrian Chama as the scorer on 39 minutes.

This was Chama’s second goal in three days having contributed a goal in the 4-1 mauling of Lumwana Radiants last Thursday in Ndola.

The Magnificent Warriors sixth loss of the season leaves them stuck on 31 points.

In Solwezi, Lusaka Dynamos moved into third place on the table after thumping struggling Lumwana Radiants in North Western.

Attacker Marvin Jere grabbed a brace as Dynamos moved to 33 points, seven behind leaders Zesco after playing 21 matches.

Elsewhere on Sunday, new Indeni coach Mwenya Chipepo engineered a 2-0 win over his immediate former club Prison Leopards.

Forward Clement Mulenga was the hero of the day when scoring a brace at Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu Stadium in the lunch-time match.

Chipepo, a Zambia Correctional Service officer, last month took up the Indeni coaching job after ditching Prison.

Week 21 Results

07/03/2021

Indeni 2-0 Prison Leopards

Lumwana Radiants 0-2 Lusaka Dynamos

Forest Rangers 1-1 Young Green Eagles

Kabwe Warriors 1-2 Zesco United

Power Dynamos 1-0 Red Arrows

06/03/2021

Kitwe United 0-1 Green Eagles

Green Buffaloes 1-2 Nkwazi

Previous articleLuapula Chiefs Demand Waiver on Tuition Fees for Girls in Public Learning Institutions

