MINISTER of Health Hon Jonas Chanda has warned health personnel countrywide against pilfering medicines from health institutions for whatever purposes.

Dr Chanda said that it is not only unprofessional but also extremely illegal for any health personnel to engage in the pilferage of Medicines in health facilities.

“As your Minister, I am urging you to desist if at all you do from engaging yourselves in the pilferage of medicines from public health institutions and any other illicit activities,” Dr Chanda said.

He said that the Ministry of Health stands ready to discipline and dismiss any health worker who engages in corrupt activities without any delay.

Dr. Chanda said that he will not even need to wait for any report from anywhere once any health worker is found engaging in illegal practices.

And Dr. Chanda has paid glowing tribute to health workers countrywide for what he describes as their dedication to service in the face of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is well aware of your sacrifices during this fight against the Covid 19 pandemic that has ravaged our country, he knows and appreciates you for playing your role as front line officers thus far” Dr Chanda said.

Dr Chanda further reiterated President Lungu and Government’s commitment to providing adequate PPEs for all health personnel countrywide.

Dr Chanda who is also Bwana Mukubwa Member of Parliament said this shortly after he toured Nchanga North General Hospital in Chingola District in the Copperbelt Province.

Dr Chanda is on the Copperbelt to break ground for the construction of Level 1 and Mini Hospitals in Kitwe, Ndola, Mufulira, Kalulushi, Chingola, Luanshya and Mpongwe districts.