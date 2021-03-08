Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations, Charity Katanga says the Zambia Police Service has put in place adequate measures to foster peace before, during and after the August 12 general elections.
Ms Katanga said the Service has started planning for the electoral process in order to respond to the dynamics and needs of people.
She said Police will ensure that officers work diligently in line with the recently launched Electoral Security Plan and ensure guaranteed peace in the country.
“We have started planning for the process of elections to ensure every area is covered to foster peace before, during and after the elections. As Zambia Police Service, we want to plan for effective policing of the general elections even before Parliament is dissolved in May,” Ms Katanga said.
Speaking when she called on Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela in Solwezi today, Ms Katanga said like any other stakeholder, the Police Service wants an incident free election.
“We will ensure that we move with officers in order not to leave anyone behind and ensure that officers execute their duties diligently in line with provisions of the law and uphold human rights,” Ms Katanga said.
And Mr Mangimela commended the Zambia Police Service for coming up with the Electoral Security Plan saying it is an important tool in planning for effective policing of any election.
ZANIS reports that Mr Mangimela said if properly implemented the plan will help the officers to diligently execute their duties and foster peace.
“Let me commend you for coming up with this document, I must say it is a very important document because planning is important in security,” Mr Mangimela said.
Mr Mangimela called on all stakeholders to collaborate with Zambia Police in order to have violent free elections.
why should there be violence when all that one has to do is to go to the polling station, stand in the que and vote and go back to his/her place.
Have the police investigated the complaints about the electoral commission’s reported underhand tactics?
All I see here is a deliberate ignition of violence in the not so favorable constituencies for the ruling party so that they can abolish the voting processes-
@Buffi Saana
WELL STATED INDEED ………….
UNFORTNATELY WITH THE ARROGANCE AND THREATS BY SOME RULING PARTY OFFICIALS THE STAGE MAY ALREADY BE SET
ALSO MOST OF THE POPULOUS DOESNT UNDERSTAND DEMOCRACY.
SHE IS WORRIED ABOUT THE ELECTIONS WHAT ABOUT THE DAY THE CONSTITIONAL MAKES ITS FINAL FINDINGS ??
ARENT THE PF THUGS GOING TO AROUND THE COURTS ??? HOPEFULLY THEY WILL BE TOLD DONT GO !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ANOTHER UNFORTUNATE INCIDENT LIKE NOT SO LONG AGO ??
The public order Act is a Document both the Citizenly and officers are able to relate with although it is abused by the Police. They abuse it by way of assuming that people are expected to seek permission . The right possition is that the Police must only be notified and they have no right to exercise any discretion whether to allow or disallow a gathering. Having made the above observation, I have no Confidence in the Document Miss Atanga is talking about. If I may ask, who authenticated the said Document. That Document is supposed to be tested by Parliament before it can be used on the Zambian People. Further, how can concerned citizen access it? All legal documents that have the potential to affect the public positively or negatively are accessed at Government Printers. Is the said…
We have all confidence in your ba ZP. Please do whatever it takes to ensure the safety and peace this country enjoys. We cannot have one stubborn tribal grouping causing us problems and threatening national peace. You have the tools and equipment to deal with thoss thugs firmly.
Thoughts and good wishes to harry and Meghan. If racism can be shown to their mixed race child based on darkness of his skin, what more these Sudan black upnd diasporans. You guys must be suffering there abroad. Why suffer like that. Just return home. Oh I forgot you gave up your zambian passports. Chimbwi
And what is this Police Electoral Security Plan? It is irritating to have a write up which doesnt provide details of the plan mentioned or even its execution strategy. Dont waste readers time with articles full of blah blah blah without any serious attempt to interrogate statements from Katanga!!