Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations, Charity Katanga says the Zambia Police Service has put in place adequate measures to foster peace before, during and after the August 12 general elections.

Ms Katanga said the Service has started planning for the electoral process in order to respond to the dynamics and needs of people.

She said Police will ensure that officers work diligently in line with the recently launched Electoral Security Plan and ensure guaranteed peace in the country.

“We have started planning for the process of elections to ensure every area is covered to foster peace before, during and after the elections. As Zambia Police Service, we want to plan for effective policing of the general elections even before Parliament is dissolved in May,” Ms Katanga said.

Speaking when she called on Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela in Solwezi today, Ms Katanga said like any other stakeholder, the Police Service wants an incident free election.

“We will ensure that we move with officers in order not to leave anyone behind and ensure that officers execute their duties diligently in line with provisions of the law and uphold human rights,” Ms Katanga said.

And Mr Mangimela commended the Zambia Police Service for coming up with the Electoral Security Plan saying it is an important tool in planning for effective policing of any election.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mangimela said if properly implemented the plan will help the officers to diligently execute their duties and foster peace.

“Let me commend you for coming up with this document, I must say it is a very important document because planning is important in security,” Mr Mangimela said.

Mr Mangimela called on all stakeholders to collaborate with Zambia Police in order to have violent free elections.