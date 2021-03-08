Zambia has continued to record a reduction in numbers of both Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said in the last 24 hours, the country recorded 410 new cases, representing 9 percent, out of the 4,718 tests conducted.

Dr. Chanda said in a statement to to the media in Lusaka yesterday that out of the tests conducted, 274 positive samples were collected in the last 24-72 hours while 136 were older than 72 hours.

He has urged the general citizenry not to relax in observing all the Covid-19 preventive guidelines in order to avoid any possible third wave.

And the Minister of Health, who is also Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament, explained that as a measure to avoid the spread of the pandemic, this year’s international women day will be held virtually.

“The government under the guidance of President Edgar Lungu remains committed to eliminating this pandemic. As such this year’s women’s day and youth day commemorations, slated for 8th and 12th March 2021 will be celebrated virtually so as to avoid large gatherings linked to super spread Covid-19,” he advised.

On a sad note, Dr. Chanda said the country recorded eight (8) deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative Covid-19 deaths and related deaths to 1,124.

He was however quick to mention that the country recorded 334 recoveries from both the Covid-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the total recoveries to 77,943 representing 95 percent from the time the pandemic broke out in Zambia in March last year.

The Minister of Health further said the country has 3,354 active cases, of which 3,153 are community managed and 201 admitted to various Covid-19 isolation facilities.

He stated that of those admitted, 144 are on oxygen therapy and 27 are in critical condition.