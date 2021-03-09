9.5 C
General News
Police arrest a Suspect who killed a Social Cash Transfer Manager and stole K 91, 800

Police have apprehended the suspect behind the murder of a teacher in Chifunabuli district, who was robbed of money meant for Social Cash Transfer in January this year.

Christopher Chisote, is suspected to have murdered and robbed Annette Lutanda a teacher at Saashi Primary School of K91, 800.

The deceased was a Social Cash Transfer pay point manager for beneficiaries under the Social Cash Transfer Scheme.

Confirming the arrest to ZANIS in Chifunabuli yesterday, Luapula Province Police Commissioner, Chilije Nyirenda said the suspect was arrested in a residential area in Livingstone.

Mr Nyirenda revealed that after fleeing the crime scene, the suspect sent pictures of himself to one of his relatives about him enjoying life.

He stated that Police used the same number and traced Mr Chisote in Livingstone where he was arrested.

“ Brief facts in the case are that the accused allegedly murdered Ms Lutanda between 14 and 15 January this year and went away with K91, 800 meant for beneficiaries of Social Cash Transfer in Saashi and Mwita communities in Chifunabuli District,” he explained.

Mr Nyirenda further said the suspect has been taken back to Luapula province and has been charged with a case of murder and aggravated robbery.

He said the suspect will appear in court soon.

